Sacramento Kings Reportedly Hosted Zach Edey for Pre-Draft Workout

Kings hosted a big pre-draft workout in Sacramento today. According to league sources, Zach Edey (Purdue 7'4 C), Kel'el Ware (Indiana 7'0 C), Jamison Battle (Ohio St. 6'7 PF), Boogie Ellis (USC 6'1 SG), RayJ Dennis (Baylor 6'2 PG) & Jonathan Mogbo (USF 6'9 PF) participated.