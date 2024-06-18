Sacramento Kings Reportedly Hosted Zach Edey for Pre-Draft Workout
Another NBA team may have interest in former Purdue center Zach Edey. The Sacramento Kings reportedly hosted the 7-foot-4 star for a pre-draft workout on Monday, according to Kings radio reporter Sean Cunningham.
Edey has also had pre-draft workouts and meetings with the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers recently. The two-time Naismith National Player of the Year is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and could potentially get selected in the lottery (top 14 picks).
Sacramento also hosted Indiana's Kel'el Ware, Ohio State's Jamison Battle, USC's Boogie Ellis, USF's Jonathan Mogbo and Baylor's RayJ Dennis.
During the draft process, Edey has stated that his goal is to prove to teams that he's capable of doing more than just occupying space in the paint. He admitted that he likes to dominate the glass and get the ball on the low block, but he knows he has a wider range of skills.
"I think I need to show people I can shoot the way I believe I can," Edey said during the NBA Scouting Combine. "But I think, for the most part, teams kind of know what I'm good at. Teams have tons of film on me. I think I'm quicker than teams think I am, I think I can shoot better than teams think I can. I have to show that."
Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game for Purdue during his senior season. He led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
