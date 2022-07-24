Skip to main content
The Basketball Tournament 2022: How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. Mid American Unity

Men of Mackey are making their fifth appearance in The Basketball Tournament. Purdue's alumni are looking to make a deep run in the single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament for $1 million. The team's first opponent this year is Mid American Unity.
DAYTON, Ohio — The Purdue basketball alumni team, The Men of Mackey, makes its return to The Basketball Tournament in 2022 when it takes on MID American Unity on Sunday. 

The event began with a total of 64 teams, and every game is broadcast live by ESPN networks. 

How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. Mid American Unity

  • When: Sunday, July 24
  • Where: UD Center in Dayton, Ohio
  • Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN3

The group consisting mainly of former Boilermakers is united for the fifth time, looking to get another shot at $1 million in the single-elimination, winner-take-all this summer. Men of Mackey are 2-2 in the history of The Basketball Tournament, having been eliminated in the second round in each of the last two years. 

Should the team advance to the second round once again, it will play the winner of The Money Team and Athletics Miami, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

Last year, Men of Mackey begin the tournament with a victory over the Ballinteers in the first round before facing off against Carmen's Crew in a second-round matchup. However, Purdue's alumni suffered an 80-69 loss to end their run. 

Meet the Roster

Players:

  • Cameron Delaney (Denver, Sam Houston State)
  • Evan Maxwell (Liberty, Kansas, Indiana Wesleyan)
  • Jonathan Octeus (Purdue, Colorado State)
  • John Harrar (Penn State)
  • Kelsey Barlow (UIC, Purdue)
  • Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan)
  • Lewis Jackson (Purdue)
  • Luis Jacobo (Stetson, Purdue Fort Wayne)
  • Robbie Hummel (Purdue)
  • Tyrone Nash (Notre Dame) 

Coaching Staff: 

  • Ryan Kay (General Manager)
  • Ryne Smith (Head Coach)
  • DJ Byrd (Assistant Coach) 
  • Mike Hess (Video Coordinator)
  • Parker Tracey (Video Coordinator)

