3 Purdue Men's Basketball Players Among Top-Selling Athletes at NIL Store in December
Three Purdue men's basketball players enjoyed a strong month at the NIL Store to close out 2024. Braden Smith, Caleb Furst and Myles Colvin were all among the top-selling male athletes for December, all cracking the top-10 in sales.
This week, the NIL Store released its top-selling male athletes for December. Smith was the top-selling Boilermaker, finishing the month at No. 6. He was followed by Furst at No. 7 and Colvin ended December at No. 9.
Below is the complete top-10 for the month:
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (football)
- Cooper Flagg, Duke (basketball)
- Cam Skattebo, Arizona State (football)
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers (basketball)
- Kam Jones, Marquette (basketball)
- Braden Smith, Purdue (basketball)
- Caleb Furst, Purdue (basketball)
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois (basketball)
- Myles Colvin, Purdue (basketball)
- Stevie Mitchell, Marquette (basketball)
Purdue finished with the second-most sales of any school at the NIL, which is around 100. The Boilermakers were trumped only by UConn for December.
Although the Purdue men's basketball team endured some struggles in December — finishing 2-3 for the month — it has rattled off wins in each of its last six games. Smith, Furst and Colvin have all played major roles in that success.
So far this season, Smith is averaging 15.1 points, 9.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest. Furst, who recently earned a starting job, is averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. Colvin comes off the bench and is scoring 6.1 points per game and collecting 2.8 rebounds per contest.
