Big Ten Network Analyst Explains Why Purdue is League's 'Hottest Team Right Now'
Over the last five games, Purdue has played its best basketball of the season. The Boilermakers have won all five contests by an average margin of victory of 22.2 points. That's a huge reason why Big Ten Network analyst Trent Meacham believes Matt Painter's team is the hottest in the conference right now.
Earlier this week, Meacham talked with Rick Pizzo on Big Ten Network about the hottest team in the Big Ten right now. While a few other teams were in the conversation, Meacham explained why he would currently give the nod to Purdue.
"I saw Purdue make 19 threes (against Nebraska) — when I think of hot, I think of shooting," Meacham said. "They were as hot as they could be (Sunday) in that win over Nebraska."
Purdue had a rough December, finishing the month with a 2-3 record. Quality of competition played a major factor in those struggles, losing to Penn State on the road and Texas A&M and Auburn on neutral courts.
But since a Dec. 29 win over Toledo, Purdue has looked like a completely different team. Meacham said a lot of credit goes to star point guard Braden Smith, who was the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
"I'd say the hottest player in the country — the Big Ten and the country — is Braden Smith. He is averaging 11.5 assists over the last five games. So, he's just pulling all the right strings, he's extremely hot," Meacham said. "He knows exactly when to get his, when to get his teammates going. Now you see some different guys stepping up, making shots. Purdue is the hottest team right now in the Big Ten."
During Purdue's five-game winning streak, Smith has been on a completely different level. He's averaging 20.0 points, 11.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. It's certainly Big Ten Player of the Year-caliber good.
Can Purdue keep the momentum going and remain in the hunt for a third straight Big Ten regular season title? The Boilermakers have an important West Coast road trip coming up. Purdue plays Washington on Wednesday and then travels to Oregon on Saturday.
