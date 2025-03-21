Tipoff Time, TV Info Announced for Purdue's Second Round Game vs. McNeese
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The tipoff time and television information has been announced for the second round matchup between No. 4 seed Purdue and No. 12 seed McNeese in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The details were released following the conclusion of Thursday's first round games.
Purdue and McNeese are scheduled to play the first game of the second round on Saturday, March 22. The Boilermakers and Cowboys will start at 12:10 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will be on the call for Saturday's game.
Purdue defeated High Point 75-63 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 21 points, Braden Smith dropped 20 and Camden Heide posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
McNeese upset No. 5 seed Clemson in the first round, winning 69-67. Brandon Murray came in off the bench to score 21 points and Quadir Copeland had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Christian Shumate had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
A trip to the Sweet 16 is at stake in Saturday's game between the Boilers and Cowboys.
