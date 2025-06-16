Arkansas Pitcher Gage Wood Gave No-Hitter Baseball to Dad in Sweet Moment
Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood had a career-best performance during Monday's matchup vs. Murray State in the College World Series, as he threw just the third no-hitter in tournament history.
Wood was understandably hyped up after his sensational outing, and he got to celebrate with his family in the crowd in Omaha.
The Razorbacks starter specifically had a special moment with his father after the team's 3-0 win. His dad waited above Arkansas's dugout for Wood, who then threw the game ball to his dad. Wood said that he told his dad" “Happy late Father’s Day!” That's a pretty incredible Father's Day present.
His dad understandably had a huge grin on his face after Wood threw him the ball. How many parents can say their kid threw a no-hitter in the College World Series? Only two other sets of parents, but the two no-hitters that came before Wood's happened in 1950 and '60. So, it's been over six decades since anyone could say that.
Photos were captured of Wood's parents when he notched his final out of the game. Wood threw a CWS single-game record 19 strikeouts during the outing.
Arkansas will play the loser of Monday night's matchup between LSU and UCLA on Tuesday.