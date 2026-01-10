Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 5 Purdue hosts Penn State for the second of a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers are 4-0 in Big Ten play while the Nittany Lions enter the contest searching for their first conference victory of the season.

Follow along as Purdue Boilermakers on SI brings you up-to-date news, information, analysis, and updates live from Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. You can refresh this page throughout the afternoon for the latest updates.

#5 Purdue vs. Penn State game blog

Starting lineups

Penn State: #5 Freddie Dilione V (G), #7 Dominick Stewart (G), #11 Eli Rice (G), #3 Ivan Juric (F), #10 Josh Reed (F).

Purdue: #0 CJ Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

Availability report

Purdue: No players are listed on the injury report.

Penn State: Kayden Mingo and Tibor Mirtic are listed as "out." Reggie Grodin is out for the season.

Tipoff between No. 5 Purdue and Penn State is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

How to watch #5 Purdue vs. Penn State

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 Tipoff time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)

: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series 47-14

: Purdue leads the all-time series 47-14 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 96.6% chance to defeat Penn State

