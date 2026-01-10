Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. Penn State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 5 Purdue hosts Penn State for the second of a three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers are 4-0 in Big Ten play while the Nittany Lions enter the contest searching for their first conference victory of the season.
Follow along as Purdue Boilermakers on SI brings you up-to-date news, information, analysis, and updates live from Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. You can refresh this page throughout the afternoon for the latest updates.
#5 Purdue vs. Penn State game blog
Starting lineups
- Penn State: #5 Freddie Dilione V (G), #7 Dominick Stewart (G), #11 Eli Rice (G), #3 Ivan Juric (F), #10 Josh Reed (F).
- Purdue: #0 CJ Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).
Availability report
- Purdue: No players are listed on the injury report.
- Penn State: Kayden Mingo and Tibor Mirtic are listed as "out." Reggie Grodin is out for the season.
Tipoff between No. 5 Purdue and Penn State is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
How to watch #5 Purdue vs. Penn State
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026
- Tipoff time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: FOX Sports
- Announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series 47-14
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 96.6% chance to defeat Penn State
