Tom Izzo Continues to Find Motivation From Purdue 'Treasure' Gene Keady

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even after 30 years at Michigan State, Tom Izzo needs a little motivation from time to time. He got what he needed on Thursday morning, meeting with Purdue icon Gene Keady for 90 minutes before the Spartans stepped onto the court named after him.

Keady was one of Izzo's early mentors in the coaching world, establishing a friendship that has lasted more than three decades. On Thursday morning, Izzo didn't talk to Keady about Xs and Os or game strategy. Instead, the two spoke about the changing landscape in college athletics.

That's where Izzo found motivation.

"I spent an hour-and-a-half with Gene Keady this morning, and it just motivated me on what's real," Izzo said. "Coach Keady, he was phenomenal. His take on kids and coaches and how it's changing. He gave me a lot, because I'm always apologizing like I'm supposed to because people call me old or old school and all that crap. He made me realize, winning, back when he started ... what he did hasn't changed. And that's the beauty of the man."

At the end of a long Thursday, Izzo walked off Keady Court at Mackey Arena with a win. No. 13 Michigan State defeated No. 8 Purdue 76-74 in a thrilling college basketball game. It was the first time the Spartans have won in West Lafayette since 2014.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo calls to his team. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if Michigan State was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Izzo still would have gained a lot from his chat with Keady, although his mentor may have been in a slightly better mood after the game.

Izzo can't fault Keady for his loyalty to the Boilermakers, though. In fact, that's one of the things he loves most about the Purdue icon. He also hopes that everyone appreciates how much Keady loves and supports the school he called home for 25 years.

"He's a Purdue guy now. I went and saw him after the game, and he gave me the 'Nice game,' but I know he wanted to wring my neck," Izzo said with a smile. "That, too, is what I love about him. He's so loyal to this place, and I hope that players and coaches get to be loyal to their school. This guy is a treasure. He's a treasure, I mean that."

