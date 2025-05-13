Top 2026 Indiana High School Recruit, Purdue Target Finishing Prep Career in Texas
Steven Reynolds III, the top high school basketball player from Indiana, will not be finishing his career in his home state. Per Brandon Ramsey of Prep Sports Indiana, the four-star guard is headed to Dallas with his family. Purdue is among several schools to extend an offer to the rising senior.
Reynolds is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who ranks as the No. 1 prospect out of Indiana and the No. 75 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. He attended South Bend Washington for the first three years of his high school career. Last season, the guard averaged 23.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Reynolds also shot 49% from the floor and 32% from three-point range.
South Bend Washington concluded the 2024-25 season with a 16-8 record. He will finish out his high school career at Faith Family Academy, per the report.
Although he'll be finishing his basketball career elsewhere, it sounds as though Reynolds still has interest in Purdue.
"(Coach Matt Painter) was on me pretty early. I would say he’s one of the first ones. He definitely has an eye for talent, so we have a good relationship," Reynolds told ZagsBlog.com. "I’ve been there a lot since my sister was there for two years. It’s definitely been a good experience.”
Reynolds also holds offers from DePaul, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Reynolds is following his family to Dallas after his father, Steven Reynolds Jr., accepted a job on Shereka Wright's staff at UT-Arlington. He, along with his three daughters — Kira Reynolds, Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds — are all joining the women's basketball program.
Amiyah and Mila both played on the Purdue women's basketball team and Kira was committed to play for the program. Steven Reynolds Jr. was the head coach of the girls basketball team at South Bend Washington.
Purdue currently has one player committed in the 2026 class, Luke Ertel, a 6-foot-1 guard out of Fortville, Ind.
