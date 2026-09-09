Trey Kaufman-Renn Addresses Potential Return to Purdue Following TRO Ruling

A Clark County Circuit Court judge granted Trey Kaufman-Renn a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday, allowing him to pursue a sixth year of eligibility. However, that final season won't be at Purdue.

Shortly after the ruling, Kaufman-Renn posted on Instagram that his time at Purdue has come to an end. He spent five years in West Lafayette, but will not return for a sixth.

"Thank you, Purdue," Kaufman-Renn wrote. "Four truly unforgettable years. Grateful for my teammates, coaches, Coach Painter, the Paint Crew, and Boiler Nation. My chapter in black and gold has come to an end, but Purdue will always be part of me.

"I'm officially eligible for the 2026-27 college basketball season and excited for what's next. Once a Boilermaker, always a Boilermaker."

Following his court appearance on Tuesday, Kaufman-Renn told reporters that "six or seven" colleges reached out to him about the possibility of returning. He did not specify which programs he spoke with.

Kaufman-Renn redshirted at Purdue during the 2021-22 campaign and played for the Boilermakers the following four years. He was responsible for 1,655 points, which ranks inside the top 20 in program history.

As a junior during the 2024-25 season, Kaufman-Renn was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American after averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. He also led the nation in made field goal attempts that year.

Purdue moving forward with current roster

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks during a practice session. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, there was some curiosity about whether Kaufman-Renn would rejoin the Purdue roster if he received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. That won't be the case, which means the Boilermakers are pressing forward with the current team.

Head coach Matt Painter is still waiting to hear back from the NCAA regarding the eligibility of 6-foot-9 forward Enzo Shahrvin. The big man from France joined the Boilermakers in July and is permitted to practice with the team. However, he is currently unable to compete.

Shahrvin wasn't even available to participate in Purdue's international trip to Canada, playing in four games in five days to prepare for the upcoming season. In that trip, it became clear that the Boilers needed help on the glass.

Painter is hoping Shahrvin gets clearance from the NCAA, which will give his team a stronger post presence and more help rebounding the ball.

"Hopefully, we can get Enzo, we can get everything cleared through the NCAA," Painter told Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast. "We need that physicality that he brings. He gives us one more guy on that frontline."

Purdue also has Daniel Jacobsen, Raleigh Burgess, Caden Pierce, Jack Benter, Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight in its frontcourt for the upcoming season. There's plenty of depth, but the Boilers still need a more physical player.

Kaufman-Renn could have filled that void, but it seems that both parties were ready to go their separate ways after five seasons.

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