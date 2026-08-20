Matt Painter Explains Why Enzo Shahrvin's Eligibility Will Be Critical For Purdue

Months have passed since Enzo Shahrvin committed to play at Purdue. The calendar is approaching November, and the big man from France is still awaiting an answer on his eligibility status from the NCAA. Head coach Matt Painter is eager to get word back, because he believes the 6-foot-9 forward can give his team a huge boost.

Purdue brought in a highly touted recruiting class, with Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight arriving this summer. The Boilermakers also added transfer forward Caden Pierce from Princeton. While Painter likes what he's added to the 2026-27 roster, he believes Shahrvin might be the most important piece to the team's success this year.

"Hopefully we can get Enzo, we can get everything cleared through the NCAA," Painter told Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast. "We need that physicality that he brings. He gives us one more guy on that frontline."

Shahrvin arrived in West Lafayette in July and has been able to practice with the team. While he traveled with the team to Canada, he was unable to participate in any games because he has not received clearance from the NCAA.

Purdue is hopeful that under new NCAA rules, Shahrvin will have one season of eligibility to use.

Shahrvin brings a 6-foot-9, 260-pound frame to the frontcourt. Right now, that's where the Boilermakers need the most help.

"I think we have good physicality in our backcourt, but I don't think we have enough physicality in the frontcourt," he said. "So, getting him eligible, I think, is really going to help our team, especially from a defensive rebounding standpoint."

Purdue does have a lot of size on the roster, with Daniel Jacobsen and Huan both standing over seven feet tall. Raleigh Burgess is 6-foot-11, and Knight is 6-foot-10. Pierce is only 6-foot-7, but was the team's best rebounder across four games in Canada.

On paper, Purdue appears to have the size necessary to compete at a high level in the Big Ten. But Painter still believes that adding Shahrvin to the mix would be a significant asset for his team, especially with some of the frontcourts the Boilers will see.

"You always think you're OK until you play Michigan or Arizona or Illinois, and the size that they just keep bringing at you," he said. "It's kind of like pitching in [Major League Baseball], you can't have enough of it."

Painter speaks on the importance of rebounding

Purdue head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like the 2024-25 campaign, Purdue is showing early struggles on the glass. The Boilermakers struggled on the glass while in Canada, which makes Shahrvin's eligibility so important for the 2026-27 season.

Painter addressed Purdue's rebounding issues last season by adding Oscar Cluff from the transfer portal. The Boilers are hopeful that, if cleared, Shahrvin's size and experience in Europe will translate and provide an advantage on the glass.

"We're going to have to rebound the basketball better," Painter said. "We didn't rebound the basketball at a [good] clip on our trip. We have guys who can take care of the basketball; we have skilled guys on the perimeter, I think we have a lot of two-ways, but I would say if you had to grab one basketball nugget out of it, it's can we compete at a high level on the glass in the Big Ten? If that answer is 'yes,' then I think we can stay at that level. If it's not, then you're going to battle that possession war."

Rebounding isn't a one-man job. Purdue is going to have to get better production on the glass from Jacobsen, Burgess, Jack Benter and others. Adding a physical presence in the post won't just result in Shahrvin collecting boards, but it will also open up opportunities for his teammates.

Purdue needs Shahrvin's physicality on the floor. Painter knows what the big man from France can add to the roster. But the Boilers are still sitting and waiting for a final word from the NCAA.

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