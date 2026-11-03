Upon Further Review: Quick Observations From Rewatching Purdue's Game Against No. 15 Gonzaga

When you're trying to watch a game and evaluate what happens in the moment, you miss plenty of things. So, when I went back and rewatched Purdue's 78-72 loss to No. 15 Gonzaga on Monday night, there were a few more things I was able to examine.

After the clock struck zero, I published my five takeaways from Purdue's first game of the season. There's always more to the game than I can fit into that story, though. Because Monday was the opener, I decided to go back and rewatch the game and see if anything else popped up.

There were a few more things that caught my attention after rewatching the game. What stood out?

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) rushes up the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Omer Mayer fading on his jump shot

Mayer struggled from the field, shooting 2-of-11 from the field and finishing the game with eight points. He also attempted six three-pointers but only converted one. On a majority of Mayer's shots, the guard was leaning or fading away while in the air. That's not uncommon for him, but if he can square up and remain level on his release, he might see his shooting percentage increase.

Too many airballs

The three airballs from behind the three-point line really stood out after the final buzzer sounded, but there were actually several throughout the game. The Boilermakers finished with seven airballs — three in the first half and four in the second. One of those came on a layup, too. After the game, Matt Painter said he believed guys lost their concentration on some of those shot attempts.

Raleigh Burgess gave Purdue quality minutes

Burgess was only on the floor for 5:08, all in the second half, but he did some positive things when he was in the game. He scored a basket almost immediately after checking in, was responsible for a steal, and helped Purdue gain an extra possession with his effort on the offensive glass. The 6-foot-11 forward still needs to be more physical in the post and better on the glass, but he gave Purdue good minutes when Daniel Jacobsen was on the bench.

Biting on shot fakes

Gonzaga marched to the free-throw line in the second half. Painter mentioned in his postgame that Purdue fouled on too many jump shots, allowing the Bulldogs to get free points. Too many times, the Boilermakers would have gotten a defensive stop but got sloppy on a closeout, bit on a shot fake or got behind a play and got caught reaching. Purdue must be more disciplined on those shot fakes and closeouts.

From Luke Ertel to Antione West Jr. down the stretch

With 8:48 remaining in the game, Painter took Mayer off the floor and had Ertel running the point. Exactly three minutes, West checked in and took over at the one spot. Mayer didn't check back into the game until the 1:21 mark, when it appeared that Harris was gassed. Will this rotation be something to watch throughout the season, or did Mayer's off night force Painter to roll with Ertel and West during an important stretch?

The defensive effort from Gicarri Harris

Harris did positive things on both ends of the floor, but his defensive effort might have been overlooked. I didn't break out the pen and paper, but he kept Davis Fogle in check when he drew that defensive assignment. The guy who scored 22 points against the Boilers struggled when Harris was in charge of staying in front of him. The veteran Purdue guard did have some defensive lapses throughout the night, but he might have been the team's best defender Monday night.

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