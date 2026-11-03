Boiler Breakdown: Antione West Could Change Everything for Omer Mayer

There may not be more pressure on any individual Boilermaker to have a successful season than Omer Mayer. One decision Matt Painter made during Purdue’s season-opening loss to Gonzaga only made that more apparent.

Instead of putting Mayer on the floor in the closing minutes of Monday's matchup, Painter elected to give Antione West an opportunity to close out the game at point guard. Mayer didn't return until there was just a minute remaining, after West picked up his fourth foul.

To be fair, West had the hotter hand Monday night, so it made sense for Painter to ride with him. Still, the decision raises an interesting question about Mayer's role at point guard moving forward.

A major topic of conversation surrounding this Purdue team has been how Painter will utilize the five guards he considers "starting caliber." Monday's game offered a potential glimpse into that rotation. Mayer could be the starting point guard, but West might be the one Painter trusts to run the offense in crunch time.

In my mind, Mayer needs to establish himself as a capable option at point guard to solidify his future in West Lafayette. The sophomore entered college with potential NBA expectations, but after averaging just 5.5 points per game in 2025, he's looking to rebuild his stock.

New competition

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That becomes even more important when you consider the competition around him. West has already shown what he can bring to the table, freshman point guard Luke Ertel is another option, and Purdue has 2027 commit Kevin Savage on the way.

West wasn't perfect against Gonzaga and missed some key free throws, but he's potentially Purdue's best scorer. It's difficult to see Painter keeping a player with that kind of offensive ability off the floor. That could leave Mayer fighting for a smaller role than many expected coming into the season.

Mayer had some impressive moments during his freshman campaign, including an 18-point performance against Indiana. Still, it's fair to say he has been a victim of the expectations placed on him. After committing to Purdue and putting together strong performances at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Mayer was quickly viewed as the heir to Braden Smith's throne. Those are some big shoes to fill.

We know Mayer can shoot the ball at a high level, but playing point guard requires another level of playmaking. Right now, West appears to have the edge in that department, raising some questions about the pecking order in Purdue's backcourt.

Ultimately, this is a good problem for Painter to have. Mayer has shown a willingness to compete, and having multiple capable guards should only make the group better. Despite the loss, Purdue showed some encouraging signs Monday night. If Painter can get the best out of all five guards, this team has a chance to build some momentum throughout November.

Keep an eye on Mayer this season. The expectations haven't gone away, but with West emerging as a legitimate option at point guard, the pressure on Mayer to deliver is only growing.

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