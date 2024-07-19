WATCH: Eric Hunter Jr. Hits Game Winner for Men of Mackey in Opening Round of TBT
When the game was on the line, it was former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. who hit the big shot for Men of Mackey in the opening round of the 2024 TBT on Friday.
Men of Mackey led the Fort Wayne Champs 72-61 in the fourth quarter, needing just one bucket to hit the Elam Ending score of 74 points. Hunter crossed over his defender, stepped back and buried a game-winning 3-pointer to give Men of Mackey the victory.
Hunter finished the game with a team-high 13 points, making four-of-11 shots from the floor. Below is the game-winner from the former Boilermaker:
Hunter wasn't the only one to hit big shots in Friday's opening round of the 2024 TBT. David Jenkins Jr. converted on four-of-five shots from long range, ending the afternoon with 12 points. Sasha Stefanovic also buried three long balls and finished with nine points.
Other former Boilermakers Kelsey Barlow and Jon Octeus ended with 11 points and 10 points, respectively. Barret Benson, who played at Northwestern and Southern Illinois, nearly had a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
With Friday's win, Men of Mackey advances to the second round of the TBT. The Purdue alumni squad will play the winner of Friday night's matchup between Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni) and The Cru (Valparaiso alumni).
Regardless of opponent, Men of Mackey's next game is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY EXITS GRIZZLIES SUMMER LEAGUE: Grizzlies center Zach Edey exited Thursday's NBA Summer League game after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the New Orleans Pelicans. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: It only took one Summer League game for fans to start buying stock in Zach Edey. The Memphis Grizzlies' first-round pick is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. CLICK HERE