Zach Edey Exits Grizzlies' Summer League Game with Apparent Ankle Injury
Zach Edey proved to be incredibly durable during his time at Purdue, but the 7-foot-4 center has endured some pesky ankle injuries while with the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Summer League. Thursday, the former Boilermaker exited a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter after an awkward landing.
Edey attempted to block a shot in the second quarter of NBA 2K25 Summer League action between the Grizzlies and Pelicans. When he landed, the Memphis big man landed awkwardly on his ankle.
After lying on the court for a few moments, Edey then went to the bench and eventually back to the locker room. The ESPN-Plus broadcast said that he would not return to the game.
Per Memphis Grizzlies and Grind City Media reporter Jessica Benson, Edey said, "F*** man, I just want to play," after suffering the injury.
Edey left the contest with six points, three rebounds and a block in 8:35 of action. He attempted three shots, making all of them.
In Memphis' Summer League opener on July 8, Edey tweaked his ankle against the Utah Jazz. He was able to finish the game, putting up monster numbers, scoring 14 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots
Because Edey sustained a minor injury, the Grizzlies opted to sit their No. 9 pick for the next five Summer League games to not risk further issues.
Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year while at Purdue. He left West Lafayette as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and led the Boilermakers to two Big Ten regular season titles and an appearance in the 2024 National Championship Game.
When Edey has been on the floor, he's been nearly unstoppable. Hopefully his injury isn't too series and it doesn't hinder his rookie season in the NBA.
