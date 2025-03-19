WATCH: Purdue Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look at March Madness Prep
After Purdue hears its name called and the Selection Show ends, people might believe the work is done for the Boilermakers. But that's exactly the time to rest for the program's staff. The hours after the conclusion of Selection Sunday, things can be incredibly busy.
In a fun and unique video posted this week, Purdue's basketball program provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at what happens in the hours after the Boilermakers officially receive their spot in the NCAA Tournament. There's a lot of work involved before the team heads out to its destination for the first and second rounds of March Madness.
This year, Purdue is heading to Providence, R.I. as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. The Boilermakers will play No. 13 seed High Point in the first round and, if victorious, will then play the winner of No. 5 Clemson and No. 12 McNeese State in the second round.
Tipoff between Purdue and High Point is set for Thursday, March 20 at 12:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on truTV.
