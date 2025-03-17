Where Purdue Finished in Final Associated Press Poll of 2024-25 Season
In the final Associated Press poll of the season, Purdue has finished ranked No. 22. The Boilermakers head into March Madness with a 22-11 record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play. They reached the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament before being defeated by Michigan 86-68.
Purdue received a No. 4 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 13 seed High Point in the first round. The game is scheduled for a 12:40 p.m. ET tipoff and the game airs on truTV on Thursday, March 20.
Here's a look at the Associated Press poll from this week.
Associated Press college basketball poll (March 17)
- Duke Blue Devils (31-3)
- Houston Cougars (30-4)
- Florida Gators (30-4)
- Auburn Tigers (28-5)
- St. John's Red Storm (30-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (27-7)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8)
- Michigan State Spartans (27-6)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8)
- Louisville Cardinals (27-7)
- Maryland Terrapins (25-8)
- Clemson Tigers (27-6)
- Wisconsin Badgers (26-9)
- Michigan Wolverines (25-9)
- Iowa State Cyclones (24-9)
- Memphis Tigers (29-5)
- BYU Cougars (24-9)
- Kentucky Wildcats (22-11)
- Texas A&M Aggies (22-10)
- St. Mary's Gaels (28-5)
- Arizona Wildcats (22-12)
- Purdue Boilermakers (22-11)
- Missouri Tigers (22-11)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8)
- Oregon Ducks (24-9)
Others receiving votes: Drake (107), Marquette (69), UC San Diego (57), Illinois (55), VCU (28), Creighton (28), Mississippi (13), McNeese State (4), UConn (4), Colorado State (4), Kansas (3), High Point (3), UCLA (3), Akron (3).
