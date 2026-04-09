Where Purdue's Four Seniors Rank Among 2026 Top-100 NBA Draft Prospects

With the Purdue chapter of their lives complete, Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and (likely) Oscar Cluff will start looking ahead to the next part of their journey. Will that be in the NBA, the G-League or overseas?

Since the conclusion of the college basketball season, ESPN has produced a list of the top-100 prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft. All four of Purdue's seniors were included. Here's a rundown of where each player ranked.

Braden Smith, G (No. 45)

2025-26 stats — 14.3 ppg; 8.8 apg; 3.5 rpg; 44% FG; 36.2% 3FG%

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) defends Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is the top NBA Draft prospect from Purdue, but his ranking still suggests he'd be a second-round selection. Obviously, his greatest strength is his ability to facilitate, ending his career as the NCAA's all-time assist leader.

At 6-feet, Smith might be undersized at the NBA level, but players of similar stature have made long careers in the professional ranks. The best comparison that comes to mind is Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, an energy guy and a sparkplug off the bench.

Smith has proven everyone wrong every step of the way, so don't be surprised if he ends up considered one of the steals of the 2026 NBA Draft, especially if he's taken in the second round.

Oscar Cluff, C (No. 85)

2025-26 stats — 10.6 ppg; 7.5 rpg; 1.8 apg; 68.3% FG

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) dunks the ball. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Cluff came to Purdue to address the team's rebounding concerns. He provided a strong interior presence on both ends of the floor and, at times, was the tone-setter physically for the Boilermakers.

For Cluff to be able to make an NBA roster, he'd need to be able to improve his shooting range, though during practices, he did demonstrate the ability to knock down shots away from the rim. His physicality in the post also fits in well at the professional level, but would he be able to fight against some of the big guys in the league?

There were some games where Cluff absolutely dominated the competition during the 2025-26 season, and others where foul trouble and a lack of aggression set him back. His toughness would be his greatest strength at the next level, so he'd have to bring that energy every single night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F (No. 88)

2025-26 stats — 14.2 ppg; 8.3 rpg; 2.5 apg; 57.8% FG

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives to the basket. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Kaufman-Renn's future might be the most interesting of the bunch. He made tremendous progress during his time at Purdue, improving as a scorer, rebounder and passer every year in West Lafayette. At 6-foot-9, though, will his game translate to the next level?

If he truly embodies the Dennis Rodman type of role, Kaufman-Renn could eventually carve out a spot for himself in the NBA. He would have to become better on the defensive end, especially against better athletes. The forward would also need to improve his mid-range game offensively.

Kaufman-Renn's ability to shoot over players and his physical style offensively was unique at Purdue, but he wouldn't be able to just bully defenders in the NBA.

Fletcher Loyer, G (No. 96)

2025-26 stats — 14.1 ppg; 2.3 rpg; 2.1 apg; 45% FG; 43.2% 3FG

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after making a three-point basket. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Loyer knows better than most what it takes to succeed at the next level. His father has worked in the NBA for years, so he has plenty of knowledge about filling roles for teams.

For four seasons, Loyer was a sharp-shooter at Purdue and the team's top three-point weapon. He has a quick trigger and shoots the three-ball at a high percentage, which is always an attractive quality at the NBA level. He also possesses great leadership qualities and has been a coach on the floor for the Boilermakers.

Loyer would need to improve defensively, but his ability to shoot coming off screens and knock down difficult shots might be something that intrigues a few teams at the next level.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!