Isaiah Hill Reveals Biggest Reasons Behind Commitment to Purdue

Purdue's success in developing big men over the years was a key factor in Isaiah Hill's decision to commit to the program. During a recent guest appearance on the Club 520 podcast, the Pike High School (Ind.) star spoke briefly about his decision to play college basketball for the Boilermakers.

Last week, Hill became the highest-rated recruit to commit to play college basketball at Purdue. The 7-footer is a five-star prospect via 247Sports' Composite Rankings and is listed as the No. 14 player in the class.

When asked why he settled on Purdue, the rising high school senior mentioned two major reasons.

Plainfield's Chase Swafford (11) looks for a way around Pike's Isaiah Hill (30). | Gary Brockman-For Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I [committed] to Purdue because, No. 1, it's a big-man school. It's a good big-man school," Hill said. "It's a good school for academics and education. They've got a good coaching staff as well.

"It was just a good school to go to for bigs and everything."

Hill is currently the top-ranked player from Indiana. With his commitment, Matt Painter has secured the No. 1 in-state recruit for each of the last two classes. Mt. Vernon's Luke Ertel, a member of Purdue's 2026 class, was also considered the best player in the state.

During his junior season at Pike, Hill averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. The Red Devils went 23-4, losing to Mt. Vernon in the Class 4A regional 57-54 in overtime.

Purdue's frontcourt could be loaded in 2027-28

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) walks off the court after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Because of the NCAA transfer portal, it's hard to predict which players will remain at Purdue after the 2026-27 season. However, if the Boilermakers can retain their talent, they'll have one of the most formidable frontcourts in college basketball for the 2027-28 campaign.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Purdue already has 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen, 7-foot-1 freshman Sinan Huan and 6-foot-11 forward Raleigh Burgess on the roster. If all three remain with the Boilermakers, the program would then add Hill, another seven-footer, to the roster.

Obviously, Purdue's success in developing big men has been an appealing quality to several top-end players. The Boilermakers have put multiple bigs in the NBA, including JaJuan Johnson, AJ Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, Isaac Haas and Zach Edey.

Trey Kaufman-Renn recently attended the NBA Scouting Combine and is hoping to carve out a roster spot in the league in the coming months.

Having a dominant frontcourt is a key to success in college basketball. Right now, Purdue is on track to have one of the best in the sport beginning in the 2027-28 season.

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