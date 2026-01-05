Where Purdue Ranks in KenPom, NCAA NET After 3-0 Big Ten Start

Purdue's win over Wisconsin on Saturday night in Madison didn't do much for the Boilermakers in the KenPom or NCAA NET rankings to start the new year. The Boilermakers didn't move from their spots in the respective rankings, despite a convincing 89-73 win over the Badgers on the road.

The Boilermakers remain No. 4 in the KenPom rankings and are still at No. 6 in the NCAA NET rankings following a 2-0 week and a 3-0 start in Big Ten play. Purdue defeated Kent State 101-60 last Monday and followed it up with the 16-point victory over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Overall, Purdue is 13-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming to Iowa State. The Cyclones sit at No. 3 in bot the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings with a perfect 14-0 record.

Here's a better breakdown of where the Boilermakers stand in both KenPom and the NET rankings in early January.

KenPom rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Overall, Purdue ranks No. 4 in the KenPom rankings, but it does have the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency rate at 129.3. Its adjusted defensive efficiency rate is at 95.8, which ranks 15th nationally.

Additionally, Purdue's strength of schedule net rating also ranks 14th nationally, meaning it has played one of the toughest schedules in college basketball. It's non-conference strength of schedule rating is 35th.

Here's how the top 10 in the KenPom rankings look as of Jan. 5:

Michigan Wolverines (13-0) Arizona Wildcats (14-0) Iowa State Cyclones (14-0) Purdue Boilermakers (13-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0) UConn Huskies (14-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3) Duke Blue Devils (13-1) BYU Cougars (13-1)

NCAA NET rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) looks to a teammate | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Part of the reason Purdue's NET ranking is so high is because of the quality schedule it has played through its first 14 games. The Boilermakers have a 4-1 record against Quad 1 teams and are 1-0 against Quad 2 opponents. They are a perfect 8-0 against Quad 3 (5-0) and Quad 4 (3-0) teams this year.

Purdue is one of just eight teams in college basketball that has won four games against Quad 1 opponents.

Here's the top 10 of the NCAA NET rankings as of Jan. 5:

Michigan Wolverines (13-0) Arizona Wildcats (14-0) Iowa State Cyclones (14-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0) Purdue Boilermakers (13-1) Duke Blue Devils (13-1) UConn Huskies (14-1) BYU Cougars (13-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3)

