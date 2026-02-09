Where Purdue Ranks in KenPom, NCAA NET & AP Poll After Two Straight Wins

After suffering through a three-game losing streak, Purdue has placed a few tallies in the win column. The Boilermakers have recently posted victories over Maryland and Oregon, improving to 19-4 on the season and 9-3 in Big Ten play.

How much have those wins impacted Matt Painter's team in the recent rankings? The Boilermakers have taken hits in the KenPom, NCAA NET and Associated Press rankings, dropping two spots in both KenPom and NCAA NET and one in the AP poll.

The Boilermakers did pull out a 68-64 win over Oregon, but it was much too close for comfort. Purdue is still listed in the top 10 in both of those rankings, but are hanging on the edge. The Boilers will have some big opportunities to help their standing in both over the next two weeks with some major matchups on the schedule.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball down the court. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

KenPom rankings

At one point, Purdue was on pace to have the most efficient offense in the history of college basketball. After Saturday's 68-64 win over Oregon, the Boilermakers have now dropped to third in the KenPom offensive efficiency rating and 27th in defensive efficiency rating. They're still in good shape in both metrics, but they've seen a dip in recent weeks.

Michigan Wolverines (22-1) Arizona Wildcats (23-0) Duke Blue Devils (21-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4) Houston Cougars (21-2) Iowa State Cyclones (21-2) Florida Gators (17-6) UConn Huskies (22-2) Michigan State Spartans (20-4) Purdue Boilermakers (19-4)

NCAA NET rankings

With the win over Oregon, Purdue remained perfect in non-Quad 1 games this season. The Boilermakers are 13-0 in Quad 2, Quad 3 and Quad 4 contests and remain 6-4 in Quad 1 matchups this year. That will change in the coming weeks, as meetings with Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State are now on the horizon.

Michigan Wolverines (22-1) Arizona Wildcats (23-0) Duke Blue Devils (21-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4) Iowa State Cyclones (21-2) Houston Cougars (21-2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2) UConn Huskies (22-2) Florida Gators (17-6) Purdue Boilermakers (19-4)

Associated Press rankings

A four-point victory over Oregon certainly didn't help the Boilermakers in the Associated Press poll this week. Purdue dropped one spot down to No. 13 after squeaking past the Ducks in Mackey Arena.

Arizona Wildcats (23-0) Michigan Wolverines (22-1) Houston Cougars (21-2) Duke Blue Devils (21-2) Iowa State Cyclones (21-2) UConn Huskies (22-2) Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4) Kansas Jayhawks (18-5) Michigan State Spartans (20-4) North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4) Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2) Purdue Boilermakers (19-4) Florida Gators (17-6) Virginia Cavaliers (20-3) Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6) St. John's Red Storm (18-5) St. Louis Billikens (23-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (19-4) Clemson Tigers (20-4) Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6) BYU Cougars (17-6) Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (24-0) Louisville Cardinals (17-6) Kentucky Wildcats (17-7)

