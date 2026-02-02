Where Purdue Stands in KenPom, NCAA NET & AP Rankings to Start February

Purdue finally put an end to its losing streak on Sunday afternoon in College Park. The Boilermakers bludgeoned Maryland 93-63 to get a victory after losing its previous three games. Matt Painter's team improved to 18-4 and 8-3 in the Big Ten with the win.

With the losses piling up over the last two weeks, Purdue slipped in the KenPom, NCAA NET and Associated Press rankings. How much did a win over the Terrapins this weekend help the Boilers?

Believe it or not, Purdue did not actually see much movement in any of the rankings after a 1-1 week to close out January and kickstart February. The Boilermakers lost a 72-67 contest to Indiana in Assembly Hall last Tuesday before getting the win over Maryland Sunday.

Purdue did not move at all in the KenPom rankings or the latest Associated Press poll. It did see a slight bump in the NCAA NET rankings. Here's where the Boilermakers stand in all three as the calendar flips to February.

KenPom rankings

Last week, Purdue was listed at No. 8 in the KenPom rankings, a spot they maintained this week. The Boilermakers still have the second-most efficient offense in college basketball (129.6) and rank 25th in defensive efficiency rating (99.0).

Michigan Wolverines (20-1) Arizona Wildcats (22-0) Duke Blue Devils (20-1) Iowa State Cyclones (20-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3) Houston Cougars (19-2) Florida Gators (16-6) Purdue Boilermakers (18-4) Michigan State Spartans (19-3) UConn Huskies

NCAA NET rankings

After barely cracking the top 10 a week ago, Purdue jumped up two spots to No. 8 in the latest NCAA NET rankings. It is the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten, behind Michigan and Illinois. The Boilermakers are 6-4 in Quad 1 games and 12-0 in Quad 2, Quad 3 and Quad 4 contests.

Duke Blue Devils (20-1) Arizona Wildcats (22-0) Michigan Wolverines (20-1) Iowa State Cyclones (20-2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3) UConn Huskies (21-1) Purdue Boilermakers (18-4) Houston Cougars (19-2) Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2)

Associated Press rankings

After going 1-1 last week, Purdue maintained its spot in the latest Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 12 for a second straight week. The Boilermakers are the fifth-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in this poll, behind Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Here's a look at the top 15 this week.

Arizona Wildcats (22-0) Michigan Wolverines (20-1) UConn Huskies (21-1) Duke Blue Devils (20-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3) Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1) Iowa State Cyclones (20-2) Houston Cougars (19-2) Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2) Michigan State Spartans (19-3) Kansas Jayhawks (16-5) Purdue Boilermakers (18-4) Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5) North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4) Vanderbilt Commodores (19-3)

