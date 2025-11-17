Why Oscar Cluff, Omer Mayer Say Purdue Experience is Something 'You Can't Describe'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer committed to play at Purdue, they knew they were joining a winning culture and a program that could compete for a national championship. And yet, the experience in West Lafayette has exceeded any expectations they had when they arrived on campus.
On Sunday night, both Cluff and Mayer played key roles in No. 2 Purdue defeating Akron 97-79, improving to 4-0 on the season. They were part of Matt Painter's 500th win as a college basketball head coach and completed only their third game inside Mackey Arena.
Following the win, both Cluff and Mayer spoke about their experiences at Purdue and why it has already surpassed their expectations — especially when it comes to the atmosphere at Mackey.
"Mackey, The Paint Crew, just the whole thing, the culture around it is unbelievable," Cluff said. "When I walk in at 12 o'clock in the day and I see people waiting to get in and watch the game, it's unreal. It's not like something I've ever seen before, something you can't really describe. Shoutout to The Paint Crew and all the fans."
"Mackey, you can't describe it until you experience it," Mayer said. "I heard a lot about Purdue before I signed here, and it has been way beyond my expectations and I expected a really good thing. Coach Painter, all of the coaching staff, all the teammates, there's a competitive and winning environment every single day. I'm just glad I'm part of it."
Both Cluff and Mayer gave fans plenty to cheer about on Sunday night. Cluff ended the game with his first double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. In four games this season, the 6-foot-11 senior is averaging 11.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7% from the floor.
Mayer also had his most productive game of the season on Sunday against Akron. The 6-foot-4 freshman scored 14 points, dished out six assists, grabbed four rebounds, and had a pair of steals in the victory.
The experience for Cluff is just getting started, too. If they think environment at Mackey Arena has exceeded expectations already, just wait until the Boilermakers welcome other Big Ten teams into the venue.
Cluff, Mayer getting more comfortable
As skilled as both Cluff and Mayer are, it can take some time to get comfortable with a new team. Both newcomers seem to have adjusted pretty well through just four games.
Brought in for his ability to rebound, Cluff has been a monster on the glass for the Boilermakers to start the season. He's grabbed nine rebounds or more in each of Purdue's first four games and has double-digit boards in three contests. He collected 11 rebounds in last Thursday's win over No. 8 Alabama, creating many extra possessions for his team.
Mayer was one of the top international prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-4 guard gives Purdue an extra ball-handler alongside Braden Smith, and someone who can come in for the star guard without any drop-off in production.
Sunday night was Mayer's most productive game, and provided a glimpse into what he can do for the Boilermakers as the season progresses. Having two skilled point guards is an incredible asset for a team with championship aspirations.
At times this season, Cluff and Mayer are sure to hit some bumps in the road. But both have already been productive for the Boilermakers, and it's only the beginning of the season.
