Zach Edey Throws Out First Pitch at Wrigley Field Before Cubs-Padres Game
Zach Edey's preparation for the NBA took a quick pause on Monday night. The 7-foot-4 star from Purdue made a pit stop at Wrigley Field, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to an evening game between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.
Edey was a back-to-back National Player of the Year in college basketball, winning the award in 2023 and 2024. He helped lead the Boilermakers to consecutive Big Ten regular season titles and the program's first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Before he became one of the most dominant players in college basketball history, Edey was a hockey and baseball player at the prep level. So, throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field was right up his alley.
Edey finished his senior season at Purdue as the program's all-time scoring leader, totaling 2,516 points and surpassing a record held for decades by Rick Mount. The 7-footer is also the all-time leader in rebounds, hauling in 1,321 boards and breaking the record previously held by Joe Barry Carroll.
This past season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. The Boilermakers finished the season with a 34-5 record.
After four seasons in West Lafayette, Edey declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, closing the book on his college career. He will now pursue a career in the professional ranks.
Because of his size and skill set, there's a great chance someone selects Edey in this year's draft. But it was really cool to see him take a break from NBA-related training and enjoy a night at the ballpark.
