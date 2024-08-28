Zach Edey Voted Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year by NBA Coaches, Executives
Zach Edey essentially claimed every college basketball award known to man in his last two seasons at Purdue. By the end of his first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, NBA coaches and executives expect him to add more to his collection.
In a recent offseason survey run by ESPN, a panel of 18 NBA coaches, executives and scouts from across the league were asked for their 2024-25 Rookie of the Year pick. Edey received more votes than any other player selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Edey received eight votes in the survey. Other rookies to receive votes included Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic) and Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves).
The Grizzlies selected Edey with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. He made quite a splash in his limited time during NBA Summer League action, showing his true potential. In the only full game he played, the 7-foot-4 center scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Edey tweaked his ankle in two separate games, limiting his time on the floor. But his time on the court was impactful for Memphis during that summer stretch.
At Purdue, Edey was a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year, two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, two-time All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection. He ended his career as the Boilermakers' all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
Most notably, Edey led Purdue to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a trip to the National Championship Game (2024) in his final two seasons in West Lafayette.
Edey has experienced a lot of success over the last two years. NBA coaches and executives are expecting that to translate to the next level.
