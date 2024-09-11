Big Ten Daily (Sept. 11): Dobbins Jokes Harbaugh's Wins Over Ohio State Won't Count
J.K. Dobbins and Jim Harbaugh might be on the same sideline now, but it wasn't that long ago that the two were on opposite ends of the biggest rivalry in college football. Even though the former Ohio State running back says he loves his new coach, Dobbins isn't ready to give Harbaugh credit for Michigan's wins over the Buckeyes.
Both Dobbins and Harbaugh are in their first season with the Los Angeles Chargers and began the 2024 NFL season off on a positive note, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, helping Harbaugh get his first win with the organization.
Following an outstanding performance, Dobbins made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about Week 1. Host Pat McAfee started raving about Harbaugh's ability to win everywhere he coaches, making a mention of Michigan's three straight wins over Ohio State.
That didn't sit well with Dobbins.
"Ah, ah, ah," Dobbins reacted, holding his finger up to the screen. "We're not going to get into that because I love him. That's my coach right now. But, as an Ohio State person, I don't think those games will count.
"I love Coach. He is a great coach, he is a winner. But, he had a person on his staff — those games might not count."
Dobbins is obviously referring to former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was the central figure in the alleged sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA continues to investigate that situation, although Harbaugh is no longer in Ann Arbor.
Clearly, Dobbins and Harbaugh have a strong relationship in Los Angeles. But when it comes to Ohio State-Michigan, the former Buckeye remains incredibly loyal to his alma mater.
Travis Hunter shouts out Nebraska Fans
Colorado receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter didn't have the most pleasant experience inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and he's giving Nebraska fans a lot of credit for it.
Last week, the Huskers clobbered the Buffaloes 28-10 to improve to 2-0 and avenge last year's loss in Boulder. In a podcast appearance after the game, Hunter gave major props to the Sea of Red.
"That environment was top-10," Hunter said. "That light show in the fourth quarter, that was cool, too. I'm not even going to lie, that was a good little show.
"Their fans were loud on third down — when you break the huddle, when you get in the huddle. I couldn't even think to myself, that's how loud it was. Shoutout to Nebraska."
Nebraska has home games against Northern Iowa and Illinois over the next two weeks before it will take its first road trip, traveling to play Purdue on Sept. 28.
Illinois' win over Kansas helps with recruiting
Bret Bielema has had a lot of big wins in his long coaching career. He led Wisconsin to three Big Ten championships. But Illinois' win over No. 19 Kansas might've been as significant as any he's had.
Illinois defeated Kansas 23-17 in front of a sellout crowd in Champaign on Saturday. It was a signature win for the program, something that can generate a lot of momentum moving forward.
In fact, Bielema said he's already reaping some of the rewards of registering such a big victory.
"I think there were nine 2026 (recruits) were here with offers in their hands. There were several committed guys I hadn't be able see, and to see them out on the field was pretty cool," Bielema said. "My phone was busy on Sunday trying to hit those guys up. Also have gotten a couple of calls since that time, too. People maybe weren't feeling the same way about Illinois six months ago."
Obviously, it's still incredibly early in the season. The Fighting Illini have a difficult schedule, with games against No. 23 Nebraska, No. 9 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan and No. 9 Oregon left. There's a lot of work to be done.
But a 2-0 start and a win over a top-25 team is a huge momentum booster for the Fighting Illini.
Related Big Ten stories
CAN WISCONSIN UPSET ALABAMA? Wisconsin is 2-0 but struggled against both Western Michigan and South Dakota. Do the Badgers have a shot against No. 4 Alabama? CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 2 OVERREACTIONS: A rabbit on the field in Evanston, Northern Illinois steals thunder from Illinois, Indiana might still be scoring points and a lot more in the Big Ten overreactions. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 2 POWER RANKINGS: Both Nebraska and Illinois are on the rise after big wins over the weekend. The Huskers took down Colorado while the Fighting Illini knocked off Kansas. CLICK HERE