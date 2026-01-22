NFL MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence Top List of Finalists
On Thursday, the NFL revealed the five finalists for the league's MVP award in the 2025 season.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are all in the running to win the league's MVP.
A lot of these players are in line with where the odds closed at the end of the regular season, as Stafford, Maye and Lawrence were the top three players in the odds. However, Allen (closed at +30000) and McCaffrey (closed at +50000) were a little furthe down the odds board. Allen was behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams while both Bo Nix and Sam Darnold were also ahead of CMC.
Here's a look at where the MVP odds closed after the regular season.
Closing Odds to Win NFL MVP in 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matthew Stafford: -135
- Drake Maye: +105
- Trevor Lawrence: +15000
- Caleb Williams: +25000
- Josh Allen: +30000
- Sam Darnold: +40000
- Bo Nix: +40000
- Christian McCaffrey: +50000
- CJ Stroud: +50000
- Justin Herbert: +50000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000
- Jalen Hurts: +50000
- Baker Mayfield: +100000
Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
Stafford closed as the favorite to win the NFL MVP after he led the league in passing yards and passing yards and passing touchdowns during the regular season.
While the Rams finished with just the No. 5 seed in the NFC, they also played in the toughest division in the NFL and have still mad the NFC title game. Voters had to submit their selection before the playoffs, but Stafford has certainly shown why he deserved MVP consideration with the Rams' playoff run.
Drake Maye MVP Odds
Drake Maye was second (+105) in the closing odds for the leauge's MVP this season, and he too has led his team to a conference championship game.
The Patriots quarterback completed over 70 percent of his passes in the 2025 regular season, earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC. New England completed a massive turnaround, going from four wins in the 2024 season to 14 in the 2025 campaign.
Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds
Trevor Lawrence finished third in the odds to win the MVP after the Jaguars closed out the regular season on a massive winning streak to finish third in the AFC as the AFC South champs.
Lawrence's passing numbers do not compare to Maye or Stafford, which is why he was a distant third (+15000) in the odds.
Jacksonville was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by another finalist for the MVP in Allen.
Josh Allen MVP Odds
Speaking of Allen, he likely lost a chance at back-to-back MVPs with the Bills losing the AFC East to the Patriots and finishing sixth in the conference.
Allen closed at +30000 to win this award, but his passing numbers (like Lawrence) did not stack up with Maye and Stafford. He did have a ton of success as a runner in the 2025 season, but the fact that Maye finished higher than him in the same division likely crushed Allen's MVP case.
Christian McCaffrey MVP Odds
The 49ers nearly earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC during the regular season, and McCaffrey had an unreal season as one of the lone healthy players on the team's offense.
CMC ran for 1,202 yards and 10 scores while also putting up 924 receiving yards and seven scores. He was asked to handle a massive workload each night and was a major reason why San Fran made it all the way to the divisional round.
However, his closing odds to win MVP (+50000) suggest that he'll finish fifth in this voting.
