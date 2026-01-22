NFL MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence Top List of Finalists

On Thursday, the NFL revealed the five finalists for the league's MVP award in the 2025 season.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are all in the running to win the league's MVP.

A lot of these players are in line with where the odds closed at the end of the regular season, as Stafford, Maye and Lawrence were the top three players in the odds. However, Allen (closed at +30000) and McCaffrey (closed at +50000) were a little furthe down the odds board. Allen was behind Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams while both Bo Nix and Sam Darnold were also ahead of CMC.

Here's a look at where the MVP odds closed after the regular season.

Closing Odds to Win NFL MVP in 2025 Season

Matthew Stafford: -135

Drake Maye: +105

Trevor Lawrence: +15000

Caleb Williams: +25000

Josh Allen: +30000

Sam Darnold: +40000

Bo Nix: +40000

Christian McCaffrey: +50000

CJ Stroud: +50000

Justin Herbert: +50000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000

Jalen Hurts: +50000

Baker Mayfield: +100000

Matthew Stafford MVP Odds

Stafford closed as the favorite to win the NFL MVP after he led the league in passing yards and passing yards and passing touchdowns during the regular season.

While the Rams finished with just the No. 5 seed in the NFC, they also played in the toughest division in the NFL and have still mad the NFC title game. Voters had to submit their selection before the playoffs, but Stafford has certainly shown why he deserved MVP consideration with the Rams' playoff run.

Drake Maye MVP Odds

Drake Maye was second (+105) in the closing odds for the leauge's MVP this season, and he too has led his team to a conference championship game.

The Patriots quarterback completed over 70 percent of his passes in the 2025 regular season, earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC. New England completed a massive turnaround, going from four wins in the 2024 season to 14 in the 2025 campaign.

Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds

Trevor Lawrence finished third in the odds to win the MVP after the Jaguars closed out the regular season on a massive winning streak to finish third in the AFC as the AFC South champs.

Lawrence's passing numbers do not compare to Maye or Stafford, which is why he was a distant third (+15000) in the odds.

Jacksonville was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by another finalist for the MVP in Allen.

Josh Allen MVP Odds

Speaking of Allen, he likely lost a chance at back-to-back MVPs with the Bills losing the AFC East to the Patriots and finishing sixth in the conference.

Allen closed at +30000 to win this award, but his passing numbers (like Lawrence) did not stack up with Maye and Stafford. He did have a ton of success as a runner in the 2025 season, but the fact that Maye finished higher than him in the same division likely crushed Allen's MVP case.

Christian McCaffrey MVP Odds

The 49ers nearly earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC during the regular season, and McCaffrey had an unreal season as one of the lone healthy players on the team's offense.

CMC ran for 1,202 yards and 10 scores while also putting up 924 receiving yards and seven scores. He was asked to handle a massive workload each night and was a major reason why San Fran made it all the way to the divisional round.

However, his closing odds to win MVP (+50000) suggest that he'll finish fifth in this voting.

