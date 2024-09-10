Former Ohio State RB Offers Brutal Take On Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins put together a strong showing in his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers under former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.
After back-to-back seasons being ruined due to injury, Dobbins took out his frustrations on the field. He carried the football 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the team's season opener.
While he looks to be a key piece for the Chargers, Dobbins is still a Buckeye at heart. With that in mind, he has spoken out with a brutal take about his current head coach.
Of course, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been going through a lot of drama this offseason. They are in a lot of trouble with the NCAA and harsh punishment is expected to be handed down at some point in the fairly near future.
Despite currently playing for Harbaugh, Dobbins did not hold back with his thoughts about the situation brewing at Michigan.
“Ah ah ah. We're not gonna get into that, because I love him. That's my coach right now. But as an Ohio State person, I don't think those games will count.”
Clearly, Dobbins is insinuating that he believes the NCAA will be vacating wins for the Wolverines. That has been something that has been rumored to be a possible outcome from the situation.
Dobbins did a great job of defending Ohio State, but he didn't cross a line with his current coach. The fact of the matter is that there is a legitimately good chance that Michigan will end up having wins taken away.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the NCAA ends up choosing to do. The Buckeyes are focused on snapping the three-year losing streak to the Wolverines this year, regardless of what happens from the scandals.
As for Dobbins, he'll look to continue his impressive performance from Week 1. After so much disappointment throughout his young NFL career, Buckeyes fans could not be more happy for the star running back and will continue rooting for his success.