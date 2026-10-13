Boiler Breakdown: Barry Odom Has Purdue Football Back On Track

Purdue’s last two weeks have proven how quickly the tide can turn in college football. After a 1-3 start, questions surrounded Barry Odom’s job security. Now, the Boilermakers are showing signs that Odom is the right man to lead the program.

The expectations for Purdue football have never been to win a national championship or even a Big Ten championship. Boilermaker fans simply wanted to see competitive football. That is exactly what they have gotten in October, with a win over rival Illinois followed by a dominant victory over a Minnesota team that entered the matchup with a 4-1 record.

At times, it felt like nothing had changed, but halfway through the 2026 season, Odom has Purdue football heading in the right direction. Patience has been a major factor in the Boilermakers’ midseason turnaround. Odom and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane faced heavy criticism to start the year, and much of it was justified. However, Purdue’s head coach continued to trust his process, and the results are beginning to follow.

Not only have the Boilermakers rebounded to .500 heading into the heart of the season, but their early losses have also aged significantly better. All three of Purdue’s defeats came against teams that are now ranked, including No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 12 UCLA and No. 21 Wake Forest.

Purdue is now in position to make a push for a bowl game, but Odom continues to preach the importance of staying in the moment.

“If you focus on that where your feet are, right here, the right now, your mind will be exactly where it's supposed to be,” Odom said. “If every single play, for six seconds at a time, you'll give elite effort and strain, then things tend to work out and start the ball bouncing in your favor.”

The Odom Effect

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom reacts during warmups prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That mentality has been instrumental in Purdue’s turnaround. The team’s ability to handle adversity has stood out, and with the results finally following, Odom deserves credit. He has built a team that continues to play for him, and that commitment is showing up on the field.

Odom also inherited a difficult situation when he arrived in West Lafayette. The program needed significant work, and he was tasked with picking up the pieces. His first season did not go as planned, but the Boilermakers are beginning to show the progress he envisioned when he took the job.

Winning football games does more than improve a team’s record. It can change the atmosphere across an entire university.

“The better that we are, the better that we win, it changes the feel on a university campus, and I like having that responsibility,” Odom said. “I want the people that go to school here and care about this university, the 600,000 living alumni, I want [them] to be proud of our football team.”

Odom has Purdue moving in the right direction, but the work is far from finished. Friday presents an opportunity for one of his biggest wins in West Lafayette and a full-circle moment when the Boilermakers face Washington and former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters.

A victory would go a long way toward strengthening Boilermaker fans’ trust in Odom and building on the momentum of the past two weeks. Regardless of Friday’s result, however, Purdue has shown significant progress, and the program appears to be trending upward.

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