One more game. That's all that remains on Purdue's 2026 schedule. On Saturday, the Boilermakers travel to Bloomington to battle No. 8 Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. Barry Odom's team could spoil the Hoosiers' season with a major upset victory at Memorial Stadium.

As Purdue prepares to take the field one more time this season, Odom met with reporters on Monday to talk about last week's game against Wisconsin, the upcoming challenge with Indiana and a potentially busy offseason.

Here are some of the key quotes from Odom's presser.

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retaining players for the 2027 season

The retention piece of college football is continuous. This isn't unique to Purdue, but it's particularly important for a coach who wants to build a program through high school recruiting and retention.

Purdue will continue evaluating its roster this week and have discussions with players about the 2027 season. Although Saturday's game may not mean much in terms of the program's postseason, it could be influential in who stays and who goes.

"We've got a couple of different people working on the evaluation piece of that right now. There are always going to be surprises on the roster: guys you think are going to stay, and then they decide to go. There will always be some of those things that pop up," Odom said.

"I feel like we have a really strong plan. Now, are we going to be in position to go execute that, and then for the guys that want to stay in the program, what's our success rate going to be on that?"

Staff evaluations

Perhaps the most important piece of Purdue's puzzle moving forward is Odom's evaluation of his staff. It's likely that some significant changes are coming after Saturday's game against Indiana, but the head coach didn't specify what that will look like.

"It's a tough balance, but that's what we signed up for. Every decision is to point our program in the right direction. We all have to coach better; we understand that. We have to develop better. We've gotta do things better," he said. "We've done some good things, but not consistently enough. It'll be a busy month, and I look forward to what we will look like when school starts in January."

At the very least, Odom will be searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Kevin Kane earlier this month. Who will be retained and who will be let go after the trip to Bloomington?

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The frustration from the Wisconsin performance

Odom did not hold back his frustration on Saturday following Purdue's 42-10 loss to Wisconsin on Senior Day. He thought the Boilermakers lacked effort and weren't prepared for the final home game.

"I was extremely frustrated and disappointed. I was surprised, because I sure didn't feel like we were going to go coach and play at the level we did the other day," he said. "Usually, through the week, you get a pretty good feel for where you are. There wasn't one thing that stuck out to me or our staff that we weren't ready to go play."

After the game, Odom said he had never experienced anything like that in his 27 years of coaching. However, he did say that he liked the team's response since Saturday and believes the Boilers will be dialed in for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana.

Are players checking out?

When the postseason is no longer in the picture and players are considering the transfer portal, is it hard to keep them interested in the final game of the season? Are guys on Purdue's roster checking out?

Odom understood that question because of the current state of college athletics. He thinks it's a challenge that several programs are facing across the country.

"I think there's some validity to that. You try to squash it if you hear about it or see it. We're not unique to other places, but there are a lot of voices we have to navigate through with our players. The more and more this becomes the norm, the more we will continue to be proactive in those conversations."

The impact Indiana's success has on Purdue

Curt Cignetti walked into Bloomington and quickly turned things around. In his first season, he guided the Hoosiers to an 11-2 season that resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance. In his second year, IU went undefeated and won the national championship.

Indiana is having another great year, sitting 9-2 on the season and will likely be in the College Football Playoff picture again this year with a win on Saturday. That type of success, especially from an in-state rival, has put a lot of pressure on Odom.

"I think it does for everyone, not just here," Odom said. "It's 90 miles down the road, so it's kinda on the forefront. ... What Curt's done, it'll go down as one of the best turnarounds in the history of the game."

Purdue's season went sideways after a 3-3 start, but a shocking upset on Saturday would certainly help the healing process from a disappointing year.

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