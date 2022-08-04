2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp Roster
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Purdue football's 2022 fall training camp underway, the program has released the team roster with updated numbers, heights and weights for every player.
The Boilermakers open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX. But until then, here's a look at the team as it continues through practices in the month of August:
Offense
Quarterbacks
1 Michael Alaimo, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore
11 Jack Albers, 6-0, 190, Redshirt Senior
12 Austin Burton, 6-4, 210, Fifth Year Senior
16 Aidan O'Connell, 6-3, 210, Sixth Year Senior
17 Christian Gelov, 6-0, 175, Redshirt Sophomore
18 Brady Allen, 6-6, 210, Freshman
20 Kyle Adams, 6-1, 180, Redshirt Sophomore
Wide Receivers
2 Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, 6-2, 195, Redshirt Sophomore
3 Tyrone Tracy, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Senior
4 Deion Burks, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Freshman
5 Elijah Canion, 6-4, 220, Redshirt Sophomore
6 Curtis Deville Jr., 6-2, 190, Freshman
8 TJ Sheffield, 5-11, 190, Redshirt Junior
9 Mershawn Rice, 6-3, 210, Redshirt Junior
13 Broc Thompson, 6-3, 190, Senior
15 Charlie Jones, 6-0, 185, Sixth Year Senior
26 Andrew Sowinski, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Sophomore
27 Trey Firestone, 6-2, 200, Freshman
34 Ben Van Noord, 6-2, 210, Redshirt Freshman
35 Hayden Parise, 6-4, 190, Redshirt Sophomore
80 Camdyn Childers, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Junior
81 Collin Sullivan, 6-2, 205, Junior
83 Zion Steptoe, 5-11, 180, Freshman
84 Preston Terrell, 6-3, 195, Redshirt Freshman
85 Alex Maxwell, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Junior
Running Backs
22 King Doerue, 5-10, 215, Senior
25 Kobe Lewis, 5-11, 220, Redshirt Junior
29 Kentrell Marks, 6-0, 185, Freshman
37 Caleb Lahey, 5-10, 205, Redshirt Sophomore
38 Dylan Downing, 6-0, 220, Junior
39 Will Chapman (LB), 5-11, 230, Redshirt Sophomore
45 Devin Mockobee, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman
Tight Ends
33 Charlie Kenrich, 6-3, 235, Freshman
82 Drew Biber, 6-5, 235, Redshirt Freshman
86 Max Klare, 6-4, 230, Freshman
87 Payne Durham, 6-6, 255, Redshirt Senior
88 Garrett Miller, 6-5, 250, Redshirt Junior
89 Paul Piferi, 6-5, 240, Redshirt Junior
91 Ben Buechel, 6-4, 245, Redshirt Sophomore
Offensive Lineman
53 Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Sophomore
54 Josh Kaltenburger, 6-6, 305, Junior
55 Malachi Previado, 6-2, 300, Freshman
59 Vince Carpenter, 6-5, 290, Freshman
61 Aaron Robers, 6-4, 300, Redshirt Freshman
62 Ben Kuhns, 6-4, 295, Redshirt Junior
63 Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Freshman
64 Mahamane Moussa, 6-4, 294, Redshirt Freshman
68 Cam Craig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior
70 Zach Richards, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Freshman
71 Nalin Fox, 6-5, 300, Redshirt Sophomore
72 Sione Finau, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Junior
73 Daniel Johnson, 6-6, 310, Redshirt Senior
74 Eric Miller, 6-7, 305, Redshirt Senior
75 Spencer Holstege, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior
76 Andre Oben, 6-5, 295, Freshman
78 Cross Watson, 6-4, 290, Freshman
79 Jared Bycznski, 6-5, 305, Junior
***
Defense
Defensive Backs
0 Bryce Hampton, 5-11, 205, Redshirt Senior
1 Reese Taylor, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior
7 Jamari Brown, 6-3, 200, Redshirt Senior
10 Cam Allen, 6-1, 200, Senior
11 Tee Denson, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Sophomore
12 Jah'Von Grigsby, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman
17 Chris Jefferson, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior
19 Jordan Buchanan, 6-1, 175, Freshman
21 Sanoussi Kane, 6-0, 205, Junior
23 Cory Trice, 6-3, 215, Redshirt Senior
26 Brandon Calloway, 6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman
28 Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Sophomore
32 Joseph Jefferson, 6-0, 195 Freshman
35 Antonio Stevens, 6-2, 200, Redshirt Sophomore
Linebackers
6 Jalen Graham, 6-3, 220, Redshirt Senior
20 O.C. Brothers, 6-2, 235, Redshirt Junior
36 Roman Pitre, 6-5, 230, Freshman
40 Hudson Miller, 6-0, 215, Freshman
41 Ben Furtney (FB), 6-0, 230, Redshirt Sophomore
42 Clyde Washington, 6-3, 235, Junior
43 Kieren Douglas, 6-2, 235, Sixth Year Senior
46 Scotty Humpich, 6-4, 260, Redshirt Senior
47 Domanick Moon, 6-2, 230, Freshman
48 Tristan Cox (DL), 6-3, 265, Redshirt Freshman
49 Farrell Henderson III, 5-11, 225, Freshman
52 Zac Tuinei, 6-0, 240, Redshirt Junior
54 Ben Kreul, 6-3, 235 Junior
97 Semisi Fakasiieiki, 6-2, 230, Sixth Year Senior
Defensive Linemen
5 Nic Caraway, 6-4, 265, Freshman
9 Joe Strickland, 6-4, 265, Freshman
14 Yanni Karlaftis, 6-3, 235, Redshirt Freshman
34 Damarjhe Lewis, 6-3, 305, Junior
44 Kydran Jenkins (LB), 6-1, 270, Junior
50 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-2, 295, Redshirt Junior
56 Jayden Scruggs, 6-1, 240, Freshman
58 Branson Deen, 6-2, 285, Redshirt Senior
77 DJ Washington (OL), 6-4, 305, Sixth Year Senior
90 Lawrence Johnson, 6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior
91 Cole Brevard, 6-3, 315, Redshirt Sophomore
92 Mo Omonode, 6-0, 285, Freshman
93 Prince Boyd Jr., 6-1, 290, Redshirt Junior
94 J.P. Deeter, 6-3, 285, Freshman
95 Joe Anderson, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Junior
96 Khordae Sydnor, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Freshman
98 Greg Hudgins III, 6-4, 285, Redshirt Sophomore
99 Jack Sullivan, 6-5, 275, Redshirt Senior
***
Special Teams
Kickers
24 Mitchell Fineran, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Senior
39 Ben Freehill, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Junior
41 Caleb Krockover, 5-9, 195, Redshirt Sophomore
45 Julio Macias, 6-5, 230, Freshman
57 Chris Van Eekeren, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Junior
Punters
30 Jack Ansell, 6-2, 210, Sophomore
47 Brendan Cropsey, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Sophomore
Long Snappers
31 Nick Zecchino, 6-0, 210, Sixth Year Senior
51 Nick Taylor, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore
***
Coaching Staff
Head Coach
Jeff Brohm
Assistant Coaches
Brian Brohm (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
Ron English (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary)
Mark Hagen (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)
David Elson (Linebackers)
Garrick McGee (Wide Receivers)
Chris Barclay (Running Backs)
Dale Williams (Offensive Line)
Ryan Wallace (Tight Ends/Offensive Line Assistant)
Ashton Youboty (Cornerbacks)
***
Director of Recruiting: Nate Dennison
Assistant Director of Recruiting: Trent Mossbrucker
Recruiting/Operations Associate: Tyler miller
Quality Control: JMichael Jonard, Brandon Sharpe
Assistant Director of Recruiting/Quality Control: Justin Sinz
Recruiting/Quality Control Associates: TJ McCollum, Jontavious Morris
Graduate Assistants: D.J. Knox, Me'Leick Miles, Adam Mueller, Mason Petrino
Director of Strength & Conditioning: Dominic Reno
Executive Director of Administration and Operations/Chief of Staff: Greg Brohm
Director of Player Development: Mel Mills
