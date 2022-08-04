Skip to main content

2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp Roster

Purdue football started fall training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the team updated its roster ahead of the 2022 season. The Boilermakers will have its season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Purdue football's 2022 fall training camp underway, the program has released the team roster with updated numbers, heights and weights for every player. 

The Boilermakers open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX. But until then, here's a look at the team as it continues through practices in the month of August: 

Offense

Quarterbacks

1 Michael Alaimo, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore

11 Jack Albers, 6-0, 190, Redshirt Senior

12 Austin Burton, 6-4, 210, Fifth Year Senior 

16 Aidan O'Connell, 6-3, 210, Sixth Year Senior 

17 Christian Gelov, 6-0, 175, Redshirt Sophomore

18 Brady Allen, 6-6, 210, Freshman 

20 Kyle Adams, 6-1, 180, Redshirt Sophomore 

Wide Receivers

2 Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, 6-2, 195, Redshirt Sophomore

3 Tyrone Tracy, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Senior

4 Deion Burks, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Freshman 

5 Elijah Canion, 6-4, 220, Redshirt Sophomore 

6 Curtis Deville Jr., 6-2, 190, Freshman 

8 TJ Sheffield, 5-11, 190, Redshirt Junior 

9 Mershawn Rice, 6-3, 210, Redshirt Junior 

13 Broc Thompson, 6-3, 190, Senior 

15 Charlie Jones, 6-0, 185, Sixth Year Senior 

26 Andrew Sowinski, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Sophomore 

27 Trey Firestone, 6-2, 200, Freshman 

34 Ben Van Noord, 6-2, 210, Redshirt Freshman

35 Hayden Parise, 6-4, 190, Redshirt Sophomore

80 Camdyn Childers, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Junior

81 Collin Sullivan, 6-2, 205, Junior 

83 Zion Steptoe, 5-11, 180, Freshman 

84 Preston Terrell, 6-3, 195, Redshirt Freshman 

85 Alex Maxwell, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Junior 

Running Backs

22 King Doerue, 5-10, 215, Senior

25 Kobe Lewis, 5-11, 220, Redshirt Junior

29 Kentrell Marks, 6-0, 185, Freshman

37 Caleb Lahey, 5-10, 205, Redshirt Sophomore

38 Dylan Downing, 6-0, 220, Junior

39 Will Chapman (LB), 5-11, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

45 Devin Mockobee, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Tight Ends

33 Charlie Kenrich, 6-3, 235, Freshman 

82 Drew Biber, 6-5, 235, Redshirt Freshman 

86 Max Klare, 6-4, 230, Freshman 

87 Payne Durham, 6-6, 255, Redshirt Senior 

88 Garrett Miller, 6-5, 250, Redshirt Junior 

89 Paul Piferi, 6-5, 240, Redshirt Junior 

91 Ben Buechel, 6-4, 245, Redshirt Sophomore 

Offensive Lineman

53 Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Sophomore 

54 Josh Kaltenburger, 6-6, 305, Junior 

55 Malachi Previado, 6-2, 300, Freshman 

59 Vince Carpenter, 6-5, 290, Freshman 

61 Aaron Robers, 6-4, 300, Redshirt Freshman 

62 Ben Kuhns, 6-4, 295, Redshirt Junior 

63 Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Freshman 

64 Mahamane Moussa, 6-4, 294, Redshirt Freshman

68 Cam Craig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior 

70 Zach Richards, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Freshman 

71 Nalin Fox, 6-5, 300, Redshirt Sophomore 

72 Sione Finau, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Junior

73 Daniel Johnson, 6-6, 310, Redshirt Senior

74 Eric Miller, 6-7, 305, Redshirt Senior 

75 Spencer Holstege, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior

76 Andre Oben, 6-5, 295, Freshman 

78 Cross Watson, 6-4, 290, Freshman 

79 Jared Bycznski, 6-5, 305, Junior 

***

Defense 

Defensive Backs

0 Bryce Hampton, 5-11, 205, Redshirt Senior

1 Reese Taylor, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior 

7 Jamari Brown, 6-3, 200, Redshirt Senior

10 Cam Allen, 6-1, 200, Senior 

11 Tee Denson, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Sophomore

12 Jah'Von Grigsby, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman 

17 Chris Jefferson, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior

19 Jordan Buchanan, 6-1, 175, Freshman 

21 Sanoussi Kane, 6-0, 205, Junior

23 Cory Trice, 6-3, 215, Redshirt Senior

Scroll to Continue

Read More

26 Brandon Calloway, 6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman

28 Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Sophomore

32 Joseph Jefferson, 6-0, 195 Freshman 

35 Antonio Stevens, 6-2, 200, Redshirt Sophomore

Linebackers

6 Jalen Graham, 6-3, 220, Redshirt Senior

20 O.C. Brothers, 6-2, 235, Redshirt Junior

36 Roman Pitre, 6-5, 230, Freshman

40 Hudson Miller, 6-0, 215, Freshman

41 Ben Furtney (FB), 6-0, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

42 Clyde Washington, 6-3, 235, Junior 

43 Kieren Douglas, 6-2, 235, Sixth Year Senior

46 Scotty Humpich, 6-4, 260, Redshirt Senior

47 Domanick Moon, 6-2, 230, Freshman

48 Tristan Cox (DL), 6-3, 265, Redshirt Freshman

49 Farrell Henderson III, 5-11, 225, Freshman 

52 Zac Tuinei, 6-0, 240, Redshirt Junior

54 Ben Kreul, 6-3, 235 Junior 

97 Semisi Fakasiieiki, 6-2, 230, Sixth Year Senior

Defensive Linemen 

5 Nic Caraway, 6-4, 265, Freshman 

9 Joe Strickland, 6-4, 265, Freshman 

14 Yanni Karlaftis, 6-3, 235, Redshirt Freshman

34 Damarjhe Lewis, 6-3, 305, Junior

44 Kydran Jenkins (LB), 6-1, 270, Junior

50 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-2, 295, Redshirt Junior

56 Jayden Scruggs, 6-1, 240, Freshman 

58 Branson Deen, 6-2, 285, Redshirt Senior 

77 DJ Washington (OL), 6-4, 305, Sixth Year Senior  

90 Lawrence Johnson, 6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior

91 Cole Brevard, 6-3, 315, Redshirt Sophomore

92 Mo Omonode, 6-0, 285, Freshman 

93 Prince Boyd Jr., 6-1, 290, Redshirt Junior 

94 J.P. Deeter, 6-3, 285, Freshman

95 Joe Anderson, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Junior 

96 Khordae Sydnor, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Freshman

98 Greg Hudgins III, 6-4, 285, Redshirt Sophomore 

99 Jack Sullivan, 6-5, 275, Redshirt Senior 

***

Special Teams

Kickers

24 Mitchell Fineran, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Senior 

39 Ben Freehill, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Junior

41 Caleb Krockover, 5-9, 195, Redshirt Sophomore

45 Julio Macias, 6-5, 230, Freshman 

57 Chris Van Eekeren, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Junior 

Punters

30 Jack Ansell, 6-2, 210, Sophomore 

47 Brendan Cropsey, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Sophomore

Long Snappers

31 Nick Zecchino, 6-0, 210, Sixth Year Senior 

51 Nick Taylor, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore 

***

Coaching Staff

Head Coach

Jeff Brohm 

Assistant Coaches

Brian Brohm (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks) 

Ron English (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary)

Mark Hagen (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)

David Elson (Linebackers) 

Garrick McGee (Wide Receivers) 

Chris Barclay (Running Backs) 

Dale Williams (Offensive Line) 

Ryan Wallace (Tight Ends/Offensive Line Assistant) 

Ashton Youboty (Cornerbacks) 

***

Director of Recruiting: Nate Dennison 

Assistant Director of Recruiting: Trent Mossbrucker

Recruiting/Operations Associate: Tyler miller 

Quality Control: JMichael Jonard, Brandon Sharpe

Assistant Director of Recruiting/Quality Control: Justin Sinz

Recruiting/Quality Control Associates: TJ McCollum, Jontavious Morris 

Graduate Assistants: D.J. Knox, Me'Leick Miles, Adam Mueller, Mason Petrino 

Director of Strength & Conditioning: Dominic Reno 

Executive Director of Administration and Operations/Chief of Staff: Greg Brohm 

Director of Player Development: Mel Mills

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter
Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter
Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Ryan and Nina Day
Football

Big Ten Daily: Ryan Day, Wife Nina Donate $1 Million to Fund Mental Health Research

By D.J. Fezler2 hours ago
Dra Gibbs Lawhorn
Recruiting

2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler17 hours ago
Duane Washington Pacers
Basketball

Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Signs with Phoenix Suns

By D.J. FezlerAug 3, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Jeff Brohm purdue fall camp
Football

Jeff Brohm Recaps First Day of 2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp

By D.J. FezlerAug 2, 2022 8:39 PM EDT
aaron casey indiana
Football

Big Ten Daily: Indiana Linebacker Aaron Casey Chosen to Wear No. 44 to Honor George Taliaferro

By D.J. FezlerAug 2, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Purdue football helmet 2021
Recruiting

4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue Football Program

By D.J. FezlerAug 1, 2022 11:06 PM EDT
Eric Miller fall camp
Football

Purdue Football Announces 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

By D.J. FezlerAug 1, 2022 2:13 PM EDT
Ross-Ade Stadium 2021
Football

Purdue Football Surpasses 36,000 Season Tickets Sold Ahead of 2022 Season

By D.J. FezlerAug 1, 2022 12:01 PM EDT