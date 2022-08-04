2022 Purdue Football Fall Training Camp Roster

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Purdue football's 2022 fall training camp underway, the program has released the team roster with updated numbers, heights and weights for every player.

The Boilermakers open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX. But until then, here's a look at the team as it continues through practices in the month of August:

Offense

Quarterbacks

1 Michael Alaimo, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore

11 Jack Albers, 6-0, 190, Redshirt Senior

12 Austin Burton, 6-4, 210, Fifth Year Senior

16 Aidan O'Connell, 6-3, 210, Sixth Year Senior

17 Christian Gelov, 6-0, 175, Redshirt Sophomore

18 Brady Allen, 6-6, 210, Freshman

20 Kyle Adams, 6-1, 180, Redshirt Sophomore

Wide Receivers

2 Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, 6-2, 195, Redshirt Sophomore

3 Tyrone Tracy, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Senior

4 Deion Burks, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Freshman

5 Elijah Canion, 6-4, 220, Redshirt Sophomore

6 Curtis Deville Jr., 6-2, 190, Freshman

8 TJ Sheffield, 5-11, 190, Redshirt Junior

9 Mershawn Rice, 6-3, 210, Redshirt Junior

13 Broc Thompson, 6-3, 190, Senior

15 Charlie Jones, 6-0, 185, Sixth Year Senior

26 Andrew Sowinski, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Sophomore

27 Trey Firestone, 6-2, 200, Freshman

34 Ben Van Noord, 6-2, 210, Redshirt Freshman

35 Hayden Parise, 6-4, 190, Redshirt Sophomore

80 Camdyn Childers, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Junior

81 Collin Sullivan, 6-2, 205, Junior

83 Zion Steptoe, 5-11, 180, Freshman

84 Preston Terrell, 6-3, 195, Redshirt Freshman

85 Alex Maxwell, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Junior

Running Backs

22 King Doerue, 5-10, 215, Senior

25 Kobe Lewis, 5-11, 220, Redshirt Junior

29 Kentrell Marks, 6-0, 185, Freshman

37 Caleb Lahey, 5-10, 205, Redshirt Sophomore

38 Dylan Downing, 6-0, 220, Junior

39 Will Chapman (LB), 5-11, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

45 Devin Mockobee, 6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Tight Ends

33 Charlie Kenrich, 6-3, 235, Freshman

82 Drew Biber, 6-5, 235, Redshirt Freshman

86 Max Klare, 6-4, 230, Freshman

87 Payne Durham, 6-6, 255, Redshirt Senior

88 Garrett Miller, 6-5, 250, Redshirt Junior

89 Paul Piferi, 6-5, 240, Redshirt Junior

91 Ben Buechel, 6-4, 245, Redshirt Sophomore

Offensive Lineman

53 Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Sophomore

54 Josh Kaltenburger, 6-6, 305, Junior

55 Malachi Previado, 6-2, 300, Freshman

59 Vince Carpenter, 6-5, 290, Freshman

61 Aaron Robers, 6-4, 300, Redshirt Freshman

62 Ben Kuhns, 6-4, 295, Redshirt Junior

63 Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Freshman

64 Mahamane Moussa, 6-4, 294, Redshirt Freshman

68 Cam Craig, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior

70 Zach Richards, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Freshman

71 Nalin Fox, 6-5, 300, Redshirt Sophomore

72 Sione Finau, 6-3, 305, Redshirt Junior

73 Daniel Johnson, 6-6, 310, Redshirt Senior

74 Eric Miller, 6-7, 305, Redshirt Senior

75 Spencer Holstege, 6-5, 310, Redshirt Junior

76 Andre Oben, 6-5, 295, Freshman

78 Cross Watson, 6-4, 290, Freshman

79 Jared Bycznski, 6-5, 305, Junior

***

Defense

Defensive Backs

0 Bryce Hampton, 5-11, 205, Redshirt Senior

1 Reese Taylor, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior

7 Jamari Brown, 6-3, 200, Redshirt Senior

10 Cam Allen, 6-1, 200, Senior

11 Tee Denson, 6-0, 200, Redshirt Sophomore

12 Jah'Von Grigsby, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman

17 Chris Jefferson, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Senior

19 Jordan Buchanan, 6-1, 175, Freshman

21 Sanoussi Kane, 6-0, 205, Junior

23 Cory Trice, 6-3, 215, Redshirt Senior

26 Brandon Calloway, 6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman

28 Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 210, Redshirt Sophomore

32 Joseph Jefferson, 6-0, 195 Freshman

35 Antonio Stevens, 6-2, 200, Redshirt Sophomore

Linebackers

6 Jalen Graham, 6-3, 220, Redshirt Senior

20 O.C. Brothers, 6-2, 235, Redshirt Junior

36 Roman Pitre, 6-5, 230, Freshman

40 Hudson Miller, 6-0, 215, Freshman

41 Ben Furtney (FB), 6-0, 230, Redshirt Sophomore

42 Clyde Washington, 6-3, 235, Junior

43 Kieren Douglas, 6-2, 235, Sixth Year Senior

46 Scotty Humpich, 6-4, 260, Redshirt Senior

47 Domanick Moon, 6-2, 230, Freshman

48 Tristan Cox (DL), 6-3, 265, Redshirt Freshman

49 Farrell Henderson III, 5-11, 225, Freshman



52 Zac Tuinei, 6-0, 240, Redshirt Junior

54 Ben Kreul, 6-3, 235 Junior

97 Semisi Fakasiieiki, 6-2, 230, Sixth Year Senior

Defensive Linemen

5 Nic Caraway, 6-4, 265, Freshman

9 Joe Strickland, 6-4, 265, Freshman

14 Yanni Karlaftis, 6-3, 235, Redshirt Freshman

34 Damarjhe Lewis, 6-3, 305, Junior

44 Kydran Jenkins (LB), 6-1, 270, Junior

50 Sulaiman Kpaka, 6-2, 295, Redshirt Junior

56 Jayden Scruggs, 6-1, 240, Freshman

58 Branson Deen, 6-2, 285, Redshirt Senior

77 DJ Washington (OL), 6-4, 305, Sixth Year Senior

90 Lawrence Johnson, 6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior

91 Cole Brevard, 6-3, 315, Redshirt Sophomore

92 Mo Omonode, 6-0, 285, Freshman

93 Prince Boyd Jr., 6-1, 290, Redshirt Junior

94 J.P. Deeter, 6-3, 285, Freshman

95 Joe Anderson, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Junior

96 Khordae Sydnor, 6-4, 275, Redshirt Freshman

98 Greg Hudgins III, 6-4, 285, Redshirt Sophomore

99 Jack Sullivan, 6-5, 275, Redshirt Senior

***

Special Teams

Kickers

24 Mitchell Fineran, 5-11, 185, Redshirt Senior

39 Ben Freehill, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Junior

41 Caleb Krockover, 5-9, 195, Redshirt Sophomore

45 Julio Macias, 6-5, 230, Freshman

57 Chris Van Eekeren, 5-11, 195, Redshirt Junior

Punters

30 Jack Ansell, 6-2, 210, Sophomore

47 Brendan Cropsey, 6-1, 190, Redshirt Sophomore

Long Snappers

31 Nick Zecchino, 6-0, 210, Sixth Year Senior

51 Nick Taylor, 6-4, 225, Redshirt Sophomore

***

Coaching Staff

Head Coach

Jeff Brohm

Assistant Coaches

Brian Brohm (Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

Ron English (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary)

Mark Hagen (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)

David Elson (Linebackers)

Garrick McGee (Wide Receivers)

Chris Barclay (Running Backs)

Dale Williams (Offensive Line)

Ryan Wallace (Tight Ends/Offensive Line Assistant)

Ashton Youboty (Cornerbacks)

***

Director of Recruiting: Nate Dennison

Assistant Director of Recruiting: Trent Mossbrucker

Recruiting/Operations Associate: Tyler miller

Quality Control: JMichael Jonard, Brandon Sharpe

Assistant Director of Recruiting/Quality Control: Justin Sinz

Recruiting/Quality Control Associates: TJ McCollum, Jontavious Morris

Graduate Assistants: D.J. Knox, Me'Leick Miles, Adam Mueller, Mason Petrino

Director of Strength & Conditioning: Dominic Reno

Executive Director of Administration and Operations/Chief of Staff: Greg Brohm

Director of Player Development: Mel Mills

