Purdue Football Staff's Incredible Gesture to Boilermakers Volleyball Squad
Coach Barry Odom and the new Purdue football staff have made a strong impression on other members of the athletic department. This week, ahead of the volleyball team's only exhibition match of the 2025 season, the Boilermaker gridiron staff sent out some words of encouragement to coach Dave Shondell and his squad.
In a post shared on Facebook on Friday, Shondell shared that every member of the Purdue football staff sent a note of encouragement and wishing the Boilermakers luck ahead of the volleyball season.
The gesture from Odom and his staff is a kind one, and proves they understand how success across all of Purdue's athletic programs helps the department and the university.
"First-class gesture by our Purdue Football staff by every coach sending a note of encouragement as our Purdue (volleyball) squad charges into the 2025 season," Shondell wrote on Facebook. "Coach Odom and his crew understand how to better a team, athletic program, university, and community. Our Boilermaker Nation needs to rally behind our (football) team this season. Thanks to each coach and support staff for their kind notes."
Purdue opened its volleyball season with an exhibition match on Friday against Valparaiso. The two teams played a full five sets, regardless of results, with the Boilermakers winning four.
Shondell and his team will get the regular season underway on Friday, Aug. 29 in Knoxville, Tenn., playing USF. The Boilermakers will then head to Nashville to play Tennessee in the Broadway Block Party on Sunday, Aug. 31.
The Purdue football team will begin its season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Ball State. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ross-Ade Stadium.
