247Sports Releases 2021 Bowl Projections, Purdue Football Doesn't Make the List

The Purdue football program hasn't made a bowl appearance since 2018. With a difficult season ahead in the upcoming season, 247Sports projects the Boilermakers not to make the postseason.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2021 college football season being less than three weeks away, 247Sports attempted to predict the postseason by posting its way-too-early bowl projections.

The list included nine Big Ten programs, including Ohio State. The Buckeyes are projected to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff after winning the conference title for the fifth straight season.

But with nine teams representing the conference in the postseason, that would mean five are left out. Purdue football was one of them.

The Boilermakers earned bowl appearances in its first two seasons under coach Jeff Brohm, which included a victory in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2017. But since then, it's been a two-year drought.

The team looks to get back to winning form during the 2021 season, which features a full, 12-game schedule. Here's a look at the bowl predictions for the rest of the conference.

247Sports Bowl Projections for Big Ten Programs

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Maryland vs. Texas Tech Pinstripe Bowl: Indiana vs. Virginia

Indiana vs. Virginia Music City Bowl: Northwestern vs. Kentucky

Northwestern vs. Kentucky Las Vegas Bowl: Iowa vs. Washington

Iowa vs. Washington Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida

Michigan vs. Florida RedBox Bowl: Minnesota vs. Stanford

Minnesota vs. Stanford Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama

