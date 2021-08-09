247Sports Releases 2021 Bowl Projections, Purdue Football Doesn't Make the List
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2021 college football season being less than three weeks away, 247Sports attempted to predict the postseason by posting its way-too-early bowl projections.
The list included nine Big Ten programs, including Ohio State. The Buckeyes are projected to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff after winning the conference title for the fifth straight season.
But with nine teams representing the conference in the postseason, that would mean five are left out. Purdue football was one of them.
The Boilermakers earned bowl appearances in its first two seasons under coach Jeff Brohm, which included a victory in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2017. But since then, it's been a two-year drought.
The team looks to get back to winning form during the 2021 season, which features a full, 12-game schedule. Here's a look at the bowl predictions for the rest of the conference.
247Sports Bowl Projections for Big Ten Programs
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Texas Tech
- Pinstripe Bowl: Indiana vs. Virginia
- Music City Bowl: Northwestern vs. Kentucky
- Las Vegas Bowl: Iowa vs. Washington
- Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss
- Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
- RedBox Bowl: Minnesota vs. Stanford
- Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
- Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- BIG TEN DAILY AUG. 9: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson says Trayce Jackson-Davis is the team's most improved player this summer, Ohio State offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby enters the transfer portal and Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald addressed the team's quarterbacks. CLICK HERE
- SEMISI FAKASIIEIKI INJURED IN PRACTICE: Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career. CLICK HERE
- AUSTIN BURTON'S IMPROVEMENT ARE 'NIGHT AND DAY': Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. CLICK HERE
- AIDAN O'CONNELL MAXIMIZING STRENGTHS: Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. CLICK HERE
- FORMER PURDUE DT SIGNS WITH DENVER BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos announced the addition of former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. on Sunday. Neal went undrafted and originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook