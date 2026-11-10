3 Realistic Candidates to Become Purdue's Next Defensive Coordinator

After nine games with one of college football's worst statistical defenses, Kevin Kane was relieved of his duties as Purdue's defensive coordinator. With the Boilermakers needing to get the next hire right, the search for a new defensive coordinator will be a major topic of conversation throughout the offseason.

Here are three potential candidates for the job.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive backs coach Charles Clark yells down field Saturday, March 8, 2025, during Purdue football practice at Kozuch Football Performance Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charles Clark

Charles Clark could very well be the most likely candidate to become Purdue's next defensive coordinator. There's no doubt Barry Odom is fond of Clark, whom he hired as the Boilermakers' defensive backs coach in 2025. Clark has an extensive coaching background with defensive backs, including stops at Oregon, Ole Miss and Memphis.

Not only does Clark currently coach Purdue's defensive backs, but Odom also promoted him to defensive passing game coordinator for the 2026 season. The Boilermakers have allowed 248 passing yards per game this season, ranking 107th nationally.

It will be interesting to see how much of the defensive struggles can be attributed to Kane, but if Odom decides to make an internal hire, Clark seems like a logical choice.

Akeem Davis

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Another candidate who specializes in coaching defensive backs is Akeem Davis. Davis is currently the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator at UNLV. A former undrafted free agent, Davis played in 11 NFL games, including a stint in Indianapolis, before transitioning into coaching at Southern Miss.

Davis doesn't have the experience of some other potential candidates, but his defenses have performed well at UNLV. Alongside Odom, Davis helped develop Cameron Oliver, who led the Mountain West with five interceptions in 2023. This season, the Rebels have allowed just 197.3 passing yards per game, ranking 37th nationally.

Davis would be more of a dark horse candidate, but he has a respectable resume and a connection to Odom that could make him an intriguing option.

Bojay Filimoeatu

My personal favorite candidate to become Purdue's next defensive coordinator is current San Jose State defensive coordinator Bojay Filimoeatu. Filimoeatu had a brief stint alongside Odom at UNLV, where he served as the program's defensive line coach in 2022.

Since then, the 36-year-old was hired at San Jose State as an inside linebackers coach and run game coordinator before being named interim defensive coordinator and eventually earning the full-time position in January.

This season, San Jose State is 5-5 while allowing a respectable 382.3 yards per game.

I'm a fan of the young energy Filimoeatu could bring to West Lafayette, along with his experience as a defensive coordinator. He would be an intriguing outside hire for Odom as he looks to turn around Purdue's defense.

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