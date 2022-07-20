A Look Back at Jalen Graham's 2021 Season For Purdue Ahead of Big Ten Football Media Days

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days are just around the corner, and senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham will be among three players representing Purdue alongside head coach Jeff Brohm.

The Boilermakers will take the stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on the second of the two-day event, meeting with members of the media on Wednesday, July 27.

Graham was pivotal for a much-improved defense a year ago, and the team will look for the hybrid athlete to come up big once again this upcoming season. Here's a look back at what he was able to accomplish as a junior in 2021:

Jalen Graham by the Numbers

2021 Season Stats

13 games played

64 total tackles (45 solo, 19 assisted)

4 tackles for loss

1 sack

2 quarterback hits

1 forced fumble

7 pass breakups

2 interceptions

1 touchdown

Versatility and Impact

On passing downs, Graham was a reliable nickel defender who recorded a team-high seven pass deflections while also finishing the year as one of three Boilermakers to record multiple interceptions. But at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he was never short on physicality when creeping up toward the line of scrimmage, serving as an explosive edge in obvious run situations.

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) celebrates a stop during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Graham emphasized his desire to improve in coverage this past season, and he posted one of his best performances when Purdue faced off against Notre Dame on the road in Week 3.

Tasked with matching up against Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer, Graham helped hold the third-team All-American and John Mackey Award semifinalist to just one catch for five yards — his worst output of the season. Mackey went on to lead all Notre Dame receivers with 71 catches and seven touchdowns on the year while finishing second on the team with 840 receiving yards.

While the Boilermakers couldn't find themselves on the winning end of the early-season contest, falling 27-13, it was evident that Graham could handle a sizable and complex role in the team's defensive scheme.

And he delivered all year long.

Graham was a constant force for the Purdue defense, showing up against the team's toughest opponents. In three games against ranked foes, Graham tallied 16 total tackles while the team garnered a 2-1 record in those matchups. For just the second time in program history, the Boilermakers took down a pair of top-five teams while being unranked, defeating No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State before losing to No. 4 Ohio State.

Graham also delivered a stellar performance against a pesky Nebraska squad that lost eight games by just one score, including its contest against Purdue. Inside Memorial Stadium, the Cornhuskers outgained the Boilermakers on the ground and through the air, but quarterback Adrian Martinez tossed four interceptions that proved insurmountable. Graham was the recipient of two of those turnovers, cashing in on his first with a 45-yard touchdown return in the first quarter.

Nebraska only managed six points in the second half as Purdue escaped with a 28-23 victory, and Graham ended the game with six total tackles and a pass deflection.

By the end of the season, Graham was recognized as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by both the conference's coaches and the media.

Showing Out in Season Finale

Thursday, Dec. 30, of last year delivered one of the most entertaining postseason matchups of the season — a clash between Purdue football and Tennessee during the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

It was the largest crowd in Music City Bowl history, with 69,489 fans packing Nissan Stadium. The back-and-forth affair featured two explosive offenses and became an instant classic, one where the stat sheet quickly filled to record-breaking levels.

But in the process, defensive individuals also tallied high marks while attempting to slow down the opposing high-octane attack.

Graham was one of several players who stepped up in the Boilermakers' final matchup of the season, registering a career-high 12 total tackles. He also accounted for one pass deflection

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is tackled by Purdue linebacker/safety Jalen Graham (6) at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue went on to take the victory in the matchup 48-45 in an overtime thriller. The game marked the ninth win of the season for the Boilermakers. Before then, the last time the program reached nine wins in a single season was back in 2003.

Now, as the upcoming season slowly approaches and with Big Ten Football Media Days on the horizon, Graham will look to establish himself as the face of this year's defense. The senior will once again be a focal point for a unit that made massive strides, and he will be imperative for the team's continued success.

