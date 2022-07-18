Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named to 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Maxwell Football Club officially announced the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players to make the list.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Last year, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was honored with the award.

O'Connell, who will be a sixth-year senior for the Boilermakers during the upcoming 2022 season, is playing his final year of college football after originally joining the program as a walk-on. In 2021, he led the team to an 8-4 record in the regular season and a victory in the Music City Bowl over Tennessee.

O'Connell completed 289 of his 393 passes for 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season. In the final five games of the year, he didn't throw an interception and recorded 16 touchdown passes.

Against the Volunteers during the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, O'Connell put up 534 passing yards and threw for five touchdowns to help Purdue earn a 48-45 overtime win.

Here is the full list of all Big Ten players selected to the Maxwell Award watch list:

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Maryland

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

