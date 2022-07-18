Skip to main content
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named to 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season for the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Maxwell Football Club officially announced the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players to make the list. 

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Last year, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was honored with the award.

O'Connell, who will be a sixth-year senior for the Boilermakers during the upcoming 2022 season, is playing his final year of college football after originally joining the program as a walk-on. In 2021, he led the team to an 8-4 record in the regular season and a victory in the Music City Bowl over Tennessee. 

O'Connell completed 289 of his 393 passes for 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season. In the final five games of the year, he didn't throw an interception and recorded 16 touchdown passes. 

Against the Volunteers during the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, O'Connell put up 534 passing yards and threw for five touchdowns to help Purdue earn a 48-45 overtime win. 

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop during the first quarter of the Music City Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. 

Here is the full list of all Big Ten players selected to the Maxwell Award watch list:

  • Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
  • Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Maryland 
  • Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 
  • Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State 
  • Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
  • Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota 
  • Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern 
  • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State 
  • TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 
  • Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State 
  • Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
  • Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
