2022 Big Ten Football Media Days Schedule: Dates, Times, Student-Athlete Attendees

The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days are slated to kick off Tuesday, July 26, inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Similar to previous years, the event will span two days, with half of the conference's representative players and coaches attending on Tuesday, while the other half appear on Wednesday.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open the press conferences at 10:15 a.m. ET. and will speak for 45 minutes before the first wave of conference coaches take to the podium to answer questions from the media. From there, coaches and attending players will break away into individual podiums.

Here's a look at the event's full schedule of press conferences, including all the student-athletes that will be in attendance to represent their program and the Big Ten Conference:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 26

10:15 - 11:00 a.m. -- Big Ten Commissioner Keven Warren

-- Big Ten Commissioner Keven Warren 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. -- Scott Frost, Nebraska | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek

-- Scott Frost, Nebraska | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. -- Michael Locksley, Maryland | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

-- Michael Locksley, Maryland | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. -- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin

-- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. -- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather

-- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. -- Tom Allen, Indiana | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen

-- Tom Allen, Indiana | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. -- Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski

-- Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. -- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan | TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara, DT Mazi Smith, DB D.J. Turner

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, July 27

11:00 - 11:15 a.m. -- Jeff Brohm, Purdue | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell

-- Jeff Brohm, Purdue | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. -- Bret Bielema, Illinois | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin

-- Bret Bielema, Illinois | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. -- Mel Tucker, Michigan State | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne

-- Mel Tucker, Michigan State | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. -- Greg Schiano, Rutgers | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young

-- Greg Schiano, Rutgers | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young 12 - 12:15 p.m. -- James Franklin, Penn State | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher

-- James Franklin, Penn State | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. -- Paul Chryst, Wisconsin | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz

-- Paul Chryst, Wisconsin | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. -- Ryan Day, Ohio State | S Ronnie Hickman, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

