2022 Big Ten Football Media Days Schedule: Dates, Times, Student-Athlete Attendees

The Big Ten Conference announced its full slate of coaches and student-athletes attending the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The two-day event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 26.

The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days are slated to kick off Tuesday, July 26, inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Similar to previous years, the event will span two days, with half of the conference's representative players and coaches attending on Tuesday, while the other half appear on Wednesday. 

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open the press conferences at 10:15 a.m. ET. and will speak for 45 minutes before the first wave of conference coaches take to the podium to answer questions from the media. From there, coaches and attending players will break away into individual podiums. 

Here's a look at the event's full schedule of press conferences, including all the student-athletes that will be in attendance to represent their program and the Big Ten Conference: 

All times Eastern 

Tuesday, July 26 

  • 10:15 - 11:00 a.m. -- Big Ten Commissioner Keven Warren
  • 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. -- Scott Frost, Nebraska | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek
  • 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. -- Michael Locksley, Maryland | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa
  • 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. -- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin
  • 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. -- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather
  • 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. -- Tom Allen, Indiana | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen
  • 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. -- Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski
  • 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. -- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan | TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara, DT Mazi Smith, DB D.J. Turner
Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wednesday, July 27 

  • 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. -- Jeff Brohm, Purdue | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell
  • 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. -- Bret Bielema, Illinois | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin
  • 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. -- Mel Tucker, Michigan State | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne
  • 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. -- Greg Schiano, Rutgers | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young
  • 12 - 12:15 p.m. -- James Franklin, Penn State | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher
  • 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. -- Paul Chryst, Wisconsin | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz
  • 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. -- Ryan Day, Ohio State | S Ronnie Hickman, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud
Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

