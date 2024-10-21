Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 10 Games

Kickoff times and TV information have been released for several Big Ten games in Week 10. The weekend is highlighted by the Ohio State-Penn State matchup.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau goes up against Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu
The schedule of kickoff times and television assignments for Week 10 games in the Big Ten has been released. Well, at least mostly. Five of the eight games have a time a TV network, while the television partners of the conference have placed a six-day hold on the other three.

A kickoff time and television network will be assigned to the following matchups following Week 9 action:

  • Minnesota vs. Illinois
  • Indiana vs. Michigan State
  • Wisconsin vs. Iowa

But while we wait, here's a look at the times and television networks that have been announced for Week 10 action in the Big Ten.

Week 10 Big Ten Schedule

Ohio State vs. Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
  • TV information: FOX

Northwestern vs. Purdue

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Oregon vs. Michigan

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • TV information: CBS

UCLA vs. Nebraska

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

USC vs. Washington

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Illinois

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: To be determined
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV information: To be determined

Indiana vs. Michigan State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: To be determined
  • Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
  • TV information: To be determined

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kickoff time: To be determined
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV information: To be determined

