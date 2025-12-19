How to Watch No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 21 Auburn in the Indy Classic

Both Purdue and Auburn have already played multiple top-25 opponents this season, and they'll each add another to their resumé on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Boilermakers and 21st-ranked Tigers will meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic, the second of two meetings in back-to-back years between the programs.

Last year, Auburn cruised to an 87-69 victory over Purdue. The Boilers will be looking for revenge on Saturday. Both are hoping to add another signature win to their totals this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's clash.

#6 Purdue (10-1) vs. #21 Auburn (8-3)

What : Indy Classic/Non-conference game

: Indy Classic/Non-conference game Date : Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 Tipoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (approximately)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (approximately) Location : Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (18,345)

: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (18,345) TV : Peacock

: Peacock App : Peacock

: Peacock TV announcers : Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter)

: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : The series between Purdue and Auburn is tied 2-2

: The series between Purdue and Auburn is tied 2-2 Most recent : Auburn defeated Purdue 87-69 in Birmingham on Dec. 21, 2024

: Auburn defeated Purdue 87-69 in Birmingham on Dec. 21, 2024 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 65.5% chance to defeat Auburn

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 6

— Purdue is ranked No. 6 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 6

— Purdue is ranked No. 6 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 6

— Purdue is ranked No. 6 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 9

Auburn Tigers

Associated Press — Auburn is ranked No. 21

— Auburn is ranked No. 21 Coaches — Auburn is ranked No. 24

— Auburn is ranked No. 24 KenPom — Auburn is ranked No. 30

— Auburn is ranked No. 30 NCAA NET — Auburn is ranked No. 35

Team Stats

Stats (per game) #6 Purdue #21 Auburn Scoring 84.6 ppg 86.5 ppg Points allowed 67.1 ppg 76.8 ppg FG% 50.5% 47.6% 3FG% 39.5% 34.2% Rebounds 40.4 rpg 39.0 rpg Assists 20.4 apg 13.7 apg Steals 5.3 spg 7.8 spg Blocks 3.9 bpg 4.6 bpg Turnovers 10.4 topg 11.0 topg

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith, G — Smith has been distributing the basketball at a high level early this season, accounting for double-digit assist totals in five of Purdue's last eight games. He had one of his best overall performances against Minnesota earlier this month, scoring 15 points, dishing out 12 assists, grabbing six rebounds, recording five steals, and blocking two shots. Smith has provided consistency in several ways and has proven he's still a scoring threat, dropping in 29 points in a win over Alabama in November.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer is Purdue's top scorer right now and has been a threat from long range, much like he has been throughout his career. He's averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 46.4% from three-point range. He scored 30 in the opener against Evansville and was named MVP of the Baha Mar Championship after averaging 15 points in two games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been a dynamite scorer in the post, but he's also improved tremendously as a rebounder. After missing the first two games, the senior forward is averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and is shooting 58.2% from the floor. In nine games, Kaumfan-Renn has recorded five double-doubles for the Boilermakers.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff is fresh off his best performance in a Purdue uniform. The 6-foot-11 center had 22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor in the Boilermakers' win over Marquette on Saturday. The senior has been an outstanding addition to Purdue's roster, giving the team scoring in the post, and he has been an excellent rebounder. He's averaging 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Auburn Tigers

Tahaad Pettiford, G — Named to last year's SEC All-Freshman Team, Pettiford is one of the top guards in college basketball, even as a sophomore. He's a dynamic scoring threat, capable of shooting from anywhere on the court. He has scored at least 20 points in three of Auburn's last four games, including a 30-point outing against Arizona on Dec. 6. For the season, he's averaging 16.1 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Keyshawn Hall, F — Hall has been one of the top transfer portal additions in the country this season. He's doing everything for the Tigers, averaging 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Hall has a 6-foot-7 frame and provides Auburn with a lot of athleticism on the wing. He's also the team's best three-point shooter, hitting at a 41.5% clip. He has recorded five double-doubles this year and has seven 20-point games.

Kevin Overton, G — Overton is a streaky player, but one who still poses a threat scoring the basketball. He's averaging 10.6 points per game, but is only shooting at a 38.8% mark. He's also struggled in his last two games, scoring just 10 total points. Still, he dropped in 29 points in a win over North Carolina State and scored exactly 13 points in four of Auburn's first five games to start the year.

Keshawn Murphy, F — Murphy provides Auburn with a strong post presence with a 6-foot-10, 230-pound frame. He's also extremely athletic for a player of his size, using his footwork and ball-handling ability to get to the bucket. He's a 63% shooter from the floor, getting a lot of his points in the paint. He's a tough cover for other big men because of his length and skill.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 506-221

: 506-221 Record at Purdue: 481-216

Steven Pearl, Auburn

Pearl is in his first season as the head coach at Auburn, taking over for his father, Bruce, who stepped down abruptly in September. Early in the season, the Tigers have had success, jumping out to an 8-3 record against a tough schedule.

Pearl played for his father at Tennessee from 2007-11 and followed him to Auburn as a staffer. The younger Pearl got his start as the Tigers' strength and conditioning coach for the 2014-15 season, then worked as the director of basketball operations for the next two seasons.

For the 2017-18 season, Pearl joined his father's staff as an assistant coach at Auburn. He worked in that role for eight years before being named the head coach of the program ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Overall record : 8-3

: 8-3 Record at Auburn: 8-3

Preview

Saturday's Indy Classic is going to be a matchup of Purdue's skill and depth against Auburn's athleticism. Matt Painter frequently talks about it, but keeping the Tigers out of the paint and away from the rim is going to be critically important.

Pettiford is a skilled guard who can blow by defenders and get easy buckets. Murphy is an athletic, 6-foot-10 big man who loves to use his footwork and speed to create problems for the defense. Auburn's ability to get to the rim is a major reason why it is shooting 28.2 free throws per game.

Staying out of foul trouble is of even more importance for the Boilers, especially for Kaufman-Renn, Cluff, and Daniel Jacobsen.

The Boilermakers have really established a strong post presence with Cluff and Kaufman-Renn over the last few weeks. Combined, the two are averaging 25.8 points and 19.7 rebounds per game. That physical style of basketball can cause problems for Auburn on the interior.

Purdue hasn't shot the three-ball particularly well in its last three games, but if the Boilers can establish a presence in the post early, it should free up shooters like Loyer, Smith, CJ Cox, and Omer Mayer. It's critical that those guys take advantage of their opportunities.

Auburn isn't quite as talented as it was a year ago, but it will still pose some problems for Purdue, especially for the Boilermakers' defense. It should be an interesting battle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

