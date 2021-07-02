Big Ten Daily: Nebraska Paying Former AD Bill Moos Nearly $3 Million in Retirement Settlement

Nebraska is paying former athletic director Bill Moos nearly $3 million in a retirement settlement, Penn State football a finalist for 2022 four-star athlete Cam Miller and Illinois basketball's Edgar Padilla Jr. the first Fighting Illini athlete to sign NIL deal. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos retired at the end of June, and now he's being paid a considerable sum of money to leave his position in the athletic department with 18 months still left on his contract.

According to Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star, Nebraska will be paying Moos nearly $3 million in deferred compensation, salary and bonuses that he would have earned if he stayed until Dec. 31, 2022. The payment also includes projected health insurance and retirement contribution costs.

Moos is scheduled to receive a 2021 salary — plus bonus money and deferred compensation, by July 31 and a 2022 salary by Jan. 31, 2022.

Moos spent less than four years as the athletic director at Nebraska, but he was responsible for the firing of football coach Scott Frost, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and baseball coach Will Bolt.

Until Nebraska hires a new athletic director, Garrett Klassy will serve as the interim athletic director.

Penn State Football a Finalist for Four-Star Florida Athlete

Cam Miller, a 2022 four-star athlete from Fernandina Beach High School in Florida, announced his top two remaining programs on Thursday. He's narrowed his list to Virginia Tech and Penn State.

Miller is a top-300 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as the 28th cornerback in the class.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is a three-sport athlete who plays basketball and runs track while also participating on the football field.

After the 2020 football season, Miller was named the Nassau County Offensive Player of the Year. He was the team's starting quarterback and rushed for 1,039 yards while also passing for 957. Miller accounted for 17 total touchdowns.

On defense, Miller registered three interceptions and is expected to play in the secondary at the college level.

Penn State currently has the eighth-best 2022 recruiting class in the country and the second in the Big Ten, only trailing Ohio State.

Edgar Padilla Jr. the First Illinois Athlete to Sign NIL Deal

In 1996, Edgar Padilla Jr.'s father and uncle competed for the University of Massachusetts' 1996 National Semifinal basketball team, but their appearance was voided after a player accepted money from an agent.

On Thursday, nearly 20 years later, Padilla became the first Illinois athlete to sign a deal allowing him to earn money from his name, image and likeness.

"I don't even have the words to explain (how I feel)," Padilla told The Pantagraph. "This is literally history."

Padilla, a sophomore for the Illini basketball team, entered a partnership with Six Star Nutrition. The company is known for its workout supplements and will now have Padilla to help advertise and endorse its products.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Carolina, Puerto Rico, played in six games last season. While he has yet to play significant minutes for the Fighting Illini, Padilla was a standout player at Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists as a senior before entering the college ranks.

"Today is a big day for student athletes as it's the first time we're able to make money off of our Name, Image and Likeness," Padilla wrote on social media. "The dollar I am holding from @sixstarpronutrition symbolizes this historic moment which is years in the making and certainly one others in my family wish they could have taken advantage of a generation ago."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Tuesday called the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act. The legislation, which went into effect Thursday, would allow college student-athletes to make money from their NIL.

