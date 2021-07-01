Purdue Basketball's Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst Combine for 25 Points in USA U-19 Scrimmage

After making a 5,344 mile trip to Riga, Latvia, the USA Men's U-19 FIBA World Cup Team scrimmaged against Australia on Wednesday. Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst both scored in double figures while combining for 30 minutes on the court.

In the four-quarter scrimmage, the USA won the first and third quarters, while Australia took the second and fourth. After tallying the scores from each period, Australia was the overall winner with a score of 78-72.

“I think it was an opportunity for us to learn and get better,” USA coach Jamie Dixon said. “We showed moments, but we weren’t quite ready to play and execute the way we needed to, so I think it was a really good lesson for us. We were trying to prepare and get ready, but our flights got messed up, we got in here late and flew in today. So, we were more concerned with ourselves and we didn’t perform very well.”

Ivey led the USA offense with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while adding two rebounds and one steal. He saw 13 total minutes of action on the court.

Furst played 17 minutes for the USA, contributing 11 points, six rebounds and one block. He led the team with three offensive boards. The USA secured a 45-39 rebounding advantage against Australia.

The team also had the edge in scoring in the paint (46-28), in second-chance points (16-9) and points off the bench (40-20).

The 2021 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. The event features 16 U-19 teams. The USA Team was drawn into Group D, alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey for the July 3-6 FIBA U-19 World Cup preliminary round.

The USA will open play against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and close preliminary play against Australia on July 6.

