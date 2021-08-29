Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Star J.K. Dobbins Tears ACL in NFL Preseason Game

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL, transfer linebacker Quavaris Crouch looks to make an impact for Michigan State and Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner was a standout in preseason camp. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

After a fantastic rookie season, it appears that former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins will miss an extended period of time after going down with an injury in the Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

Dobbins received a pass and tried to work his way upfield behind blockers, but a Washington defender dove at his legs to make the tackle on the second-year back. Dobbins was hit in the knee by the defender's helmet, and he he immediately began grabbing at his leg.

The former Buckeye was unable to put much pressure on the injured leg, and he had to be carted off the field. An MRI confirmed Sunday that Dobbins suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Dobbins was a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and recorded 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. He was the clear frontrunner in the Ravens' backfield ahead of the 2021 season.

Transfer Quavaris Crouch Set to Contribute for Michigan State

Junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch announced his transfer from the Tennessee football program back in January. His decision came days after coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired after the Vols’ 3-7 season.

He went through open practice with Michigan State in April, and now he's looking to make an impact for the Spartans.

“In a way, I was just trying to find my decision,” Crouch told the Detroit Free Press Thursday. “I was coming to see how the defense looked, how can I fit into the scheme and stuff like that. But basically, it was just coming to see if it felt right with my spirit. That was the biggest thing just, coming to see — did it feel right just being up here? And it was pretty good.”

Crouch, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, was a four-star prospect out of Harding High in South Carolina. He started all 10 games as a sophomore for Tennessee in 2020 and added another start among 13 appearances as a freshman in 2019. Crouch has totalled 85 tackles, including 57 recorded last season.

“He is an outstanding young man. He plays on the field with a lot of energy,” Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said of Crouch. “He loves the game of ball. When he's out there, his energy is contagious to other guys. He'll make some plays, he'll do some of that stuff. And he's excited. We're excited about him.”

Wisconsin Linebacker Jordan Turner a Standout in Fall Camp

Despite redshirting as a freshman in 2020, linebacker Jordan Turner has been impressive as Wisconsin prepares for the start of the 2021 college football season.

It's unlikely that he will play this year, as the Badgers return both if its starters from last season — junior Leo Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn — but Turner could rise to stardom in the near future for the program.

"I've been focused on my craft and just working," Turner told Badger247. "Coming in every day, just trying to get better no matter the circumstances.

"I have a goal here. I want to play, I want to do something for the school. So, that's my mindset, going into every practice just wanting to be the best and to be the best, you've gotta work."

Turner was a former three-star recruit from Farmington, Michigan. He chose to play at Wisconsin over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Minnesota, Kentucky, Northwestern, West Virginia, and more.

