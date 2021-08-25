George Karlaftis Improving His Leadership, Setting the Standard for Purdue Football

There's no denying George Karlaftis' impact on the football field. But the Purdue junior defensive end has taken it upon himself to become a better leader ahead of the 2021 college football season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — George Karlaftis has become the face of the Purdue defense ahead of the upcoming college football season. He earned recognition for wreaking havoc on Big Ten offenses as a true freshman in 2019.

So far, he's led the way by showcasing an indomitable work ethic off the field and an unrelenting style of play on it. But just leading by example simply isn't going to cut it anymore.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

As Karlaftis enters the 2021 college football season as an upperclassman, it's his turn to step up as a leader. Purdue Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen challenged him to set the standard for not only himself, but the entire defense.

"I've kind of taken it upon myself to improve in that aspect. It's tough as the guy that's always kind of had older guys there and always feeling like the young guy," Karlaftis said. "Well, now I'm a junior. I'm one of the older guys in the room, so it was tough transitioning into that role."

Holding teammates accountable hasn't been the only challenge for Karlaftis this offseason. After starting in just three games for the Boilermakers last season due to injury and COVID-19 issues, he's worked diligently to return to full health.

Now that he's at his peak, players and coaches are relying on him to speak up and help lead a team looking for drastic improvements this season.

Last season, the Purdue defense was dead last in the conference in total sacks. It gave up 399 total yards per game and struggled to maintain aggressiveness. This year, with a new defensive staff, that's starting to change.

Karlaftis is looking to lead that charge with his actions and his words, even if it's not exactly what he's used to doing.

"He's not the most vocal guy in the world, he's going to lead by example, but that's not always the most important. Leading by example is good, but you gotta bring other people along with you," Hagen said of Karlaftis. "And sometimes he's had to get out of his comfort zone and speak up when guys aren't meeting that standard. And that's what the great leaders do.

"So you not only set the standard, but you make sure everybody's adhering to that standard. He's doing more of that I think he's come a long way but still has a long way to go."

Throughout fall camp, Karlaftis was one of the first players to scream out in excitement when the defense made a play. He brings exuberant energy every single day, but what we don't always get to see is how he improves himself and the people around him through preparation.

Whether it's lifting weights, watching film or preparing meals, Karlaftis does all he can to perform at the highest level. It's what helped him record 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman.

"He's a pro in how he handles the day-to-day process," Hagen said. "And what I mean by that is he's eating right, he's in extra in the training room when he's not hurt, just taking care of his body and he's getting enough sleep.

"He's a guy that wants to meet every day, in addition to what you're doing in your overall meetings. He's calling me on the phone before I've even gotten through all the film because he's already watched it."

The Purdue football program has already analyzed every repetition of spring practices, and Karlaftis has studied the edge players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft to improve his own skills.

Karlaftis was even trying to start watching film on Oregon State back in May, but Hagen said he had to slow him down.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"He's just off the charts from wanting to be the very best he can be. And right now, we've got a good O-line, but we know we're gonna play some better ones out there," Hagen said. "And that's it's not a knock against our guys, but I told George you got to go out every day and practice to a standard not just against the guy you're across from, but practice to the standard that you set for yourself. And he's focused on doing that."

It's been a challenge for Karlaftis but the 2021 season will provide an opportunity to develop more than just his pass-rush technique.

Karlaftis is learning to become a better teammate while also becoming a better player. And so far, he's been more than up for the task.

"I feel like I've done pretty good. Obviously, every day is a challenge, and every day is kind of learning something new," Karlaftis said. "But it's not just about leading. There's not a certain way to lead, coach says that leading by example is like not really a real thing. Obviously you lead by example, that's just of admission, but you gotta speak when it's necessary. That's something I've really worked on, and I think I've improved."

Related Stories on Purdue Football

KARLAFTIS NAMED AP SECOND-TEAM PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: The Associated Press announced its 2021 preseason All-America teams Monday. Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was named a second-team defensive selection. CLICK HERE

The Associated Press announced its 2021 preseason All-America teams Monday. Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was named a second-team defensive selection. KARLAFTIS RANKS AMONG TOP 100 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS: Junior defensive end George Karlaftis was the lone Purdue player on ESPN's top 100 college football players ahead of the 2021 season. He came in at No. 71 after starting just three games for the Boilermakers last year. CLICK HERE

Junior defensive end George Karlaftis was the lone Purdue player on ESPN's top 100 college football players ahead of the 2021 season. He came in at No. 71 after starting just three games for the Boilermakers last year. KARLAFTIS RANKED AMONG TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled most of his top 30 football player in the Big Ten Conference. Coming in at No. 6 was Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled most of his top 30 football player in the Big Ten Conference. Coming in at No. 6 was Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. KARLAFTIS NAMED SECOND-TEAM PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis has earned several preseason honors ahead of the 2021 season. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers in hopes of returning to dominant form after playing in just three games last year. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis has earned several preseason honors ahead of the 2021 season. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers in hopes of returning to dominant form after playing in just three games last year. GEORGE KARLAFTIS NAMED ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM BY THE ATHLETIC: George Karlaftis was the lone Purdue football player named to The Athletic's 2021 preseason All-America teams. As a freshman, he recorded 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. CLICK HERE

George Karlaftis was the lone Purdue football player named to The Athletic's 2021 preseason All-America teams. As a freshman, he recorded 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. KARLAFTIS NAMED COLLEGE FOOTBALL "FREAK": George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. CLICK HERE

George Karlaftis was tearing up Big Ten defenses as a freshman in 2019. He enters the upcoming season as one of the most physically talented athletes in the country, according to Bruce Feldman. PRESEASON BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: Ohio State has won four straight Big Ten football titles, and the Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win again. But in our preseason power rankings, the pecking order behind them has a few surprises. CLICK HERE

Ohio State has won four straight Big Ten football titles, and the Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win again. But in our preseason power rankings, the pecking order behind them has a few surprises. PURDUE DEFENSE STRUGGLES IN SECOND SCRIMMAGE: The offense was the winner of Purdue second scrimmage of fall camp as the defense failed to repeat its performance from last week. Coach Jeff Brohm did not indicate any leaders in the team's quarterback battle, but some injured Boilermakers returned to the field. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!