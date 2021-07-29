Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Recruit Quinn Ewers May Skip Senior Year of High School

Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers is leaning toward early enrollment at Ohio State, Michigan State freshman Pierre Brooks II signs NIL deal and four-star recruit Christian Watson is nearing a college decision. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 football recruit in the class of 2022, is considering skipping his final year of high school to leave for college.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the Ohio State commit is leaning toward enrolling at the university early and is expected to make a decision this week. The NCAA's new policies on name, image and likeness is a factor in Ewers' choice.

Ewers, who attends Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, would not be able to make money from NIL as a high school athlete. However, he could profit off his brand as a student at Ohio State.

“I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet,” Ewers told Thamel. “I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with UIL stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn.”

Ewers is a five-star quarterback and the top-ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He originally committed to Texas before reopening his recruitment and deciding to commit to Ohio State.

Thamel said that Ewers already hold multiple offers that would allow him to profit from his NIL.

Michigan State Freshman Pierre Brooks II Signs NIL Deal

Michigan State freshman guard Pierre Brooks II is be taking advantage of his name, image and likeness during his first year in East Lansing. While he'll wear Nike on game days, the four-star recruit announced a social media agreement with Moneyball Sportswear.

Brooks was the 2021 Michigan Mr. Basketball and won a Division 4 state championship last year at Detroit Douglass Academy. He wore jerseys made by the Lansing-based athleticwear company during his senior year.

Moneyball Sportswear was established in 2002 and has announced similar deals with several college athletes, including Michigan State women’s basketball guard Nia Clouden, West Virginia wide receiver and Saginaw native Devell Washington and Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, an East Lansing High School graduate, among others.

Four-Star Forward Christian Watson Nearing College Decision

Christian Watson, a 2022 four-star forward from St. John's High School in Washington, D.C., is nearing his college decision, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.

The 6-foot-6, 192-pound forward has Marquette, Georgetown, Miami and Rutgers among his top destinations.

“I'm really close to a decision,” he told 247Sports. “I'm taking a couple more visits so after I take those visits I should be ready to commit. My last visit is september 10th so I'll probably make my decision a week or two after that.”

As of now, Rutgers does not have a commitment for the 2022 recruiting class. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a 16-12 season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament after finishing seventh in the Big Ten.

Watson spoke about the program with 247Sports.

“It's the same thing with those guys," Watson said. "They don't have too many people on the depth chart so I can see myself coming in making a huge impact as a guard playing the one through three if I were to go there.”

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

BIG TEN DAILY, JULY 28: CBS projects Franz Wagner and Ayo Dosunmu as first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft, four-star tight end Benji Gosnell decommits from Ohio State and Nate Reuvers signs a professional deal in Croatia. CLICK HERE

CBS projects Franz Wagner and Ayo Dosunmu as first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft, four-star tight end Benji Gosnell decommits from Ohio State and Nate Reuvers signs a professional deal in Croatia. NIL ISN'T A DISTRACTION FOR PURDUE: The Purdue football program is providing its student-athletes a support system to allow them to take advantage of their name, image and likeness. Despite the freedom to pursue deals, the Boilermakers remain focused on their performance and studies. CLICK HERE

The Purdue football program is providing its student-athletes a support system to allow them to take advantage of their name, image and likeness. Despite the freedom to pursue deals, the Boilermakers remain focused on their performance and studies. JEFF BROHM SPEAKS ON MATCHUP WITH NOTRE DAME: Purdue football is scheduled to finish its 2021 nonconference slate against Notre Dame on Sept. 18. The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was back in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!