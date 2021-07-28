Big Ten Daily: 2021 NBA Draft Projections for Franz Wagner, Ayo Dosunmu

CBS projects Franz Wagner and Ayo Dosunmu as first-round selections in the 2021 NBA Draft, four-star tight end Benji Gosnell decommits from Ohio State and Nate Reuvers signs a professional deal in Croatia. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and former Big Ten stars are likely to hear their names called in the first round.

According to CBS Sports, Michigan center Franz Wagner and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu are projected to be first-round selections. Both players were among the best in the conference and the nation during the 2020-21 season.

Wagner is projected to be the first Big Ten player drafted Thursday night as the ninth overall pick to the Sacramento Kings. Dosunmu is projected to be taken near the end of the first round with the 25th selection by the Los Angeles Clippers.

During his sophomore season, Wagner was one of the top players in the Big Ten. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while starting in 28 games. He was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and the media following the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward is a versatile prospect and a coveted defender. Wagner forced 2.3 turnovers per game last season. he also shot 34.3% from the 3-point line.

Dosunmu was a consensus All-American after the 2020-21 basketball season. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

He recorded the first triple-double for Illinois since 2001 and joined Magic Johnson as the only player with multiple triple-doubles during Big Ten play.

Complete 2021 NBA Draft projections from CBS Sports: CLICK HERE

4-Star Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Benji Gosnell, a 2022 four-star tight end from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, announced he was decommitting from the Ohio State football program Tuesday afternoon.

"This has been very hard," Gosnell said on social media. "I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment."

Gosnell is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect that is ranked as the No. 13 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He currently holds 17 offers, including those from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others.

Despite his decision, the Buckeyes still boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2022.

Nate Reuvers Signs Professional Contract in Croatia

Former Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers will play professionally overseas for the next two seasons. He signed a two-year deal with KK Cibona, a professional organization based out of Zagreb, Croatia.

Reuvers played in 93 career games for the Badgers during his college career, which included 80 starts. He ranks fourth on Wisconsin's all-time blocks list with 144 and needed just 11 more to break the school record.

Last season, Reuvers started all 31 games and led the team with 13.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while ranking second with 4.5 rebounds per contest. His efforts were recognized as he was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

JACK FIRESTONE NAMED CSL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Purdue outfielder Jack Firestone was named the 2021 College Summer League at Grand Park Player of the Year. As a member of the Edge Rock Local Legends, he's recorded seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .342 batting average. CLICK HERE

Purdue outfielder Jack Firestone was named the 2021 College Summer League at Grand Park Player of the Year. As a member of the Edge Rock Local Legends, he's recorded seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .342 batting average. J EFF BROHM SPEAKS ON MATCHUP WITH NOTRE DAME: Purdue football is scheduled to finish its 2021 nonconference slate against Notre Dame on Sept. 18. The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was back in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Purdue football is scheduled to finish its 2021 nonconference slate against Notre Dame on Sept. 18. The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Fighting Irish was back in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium. MEN OF MACKEY ELIMINATED: The Men of Mackey suffered an 80-69 defeat in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday against the No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew. CLICK HERE

The Men of Mackey suffered an 80-69 defeat in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday against the No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew. PURDUE SPEAKS ABOUT OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME: The Old Oaken Bucket Game between Purdue and Indiana will return during the 2021 season. The Boilermakers will fight to reclaim the Bucket after losing a close game in West Lafayette two seasons ago. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!