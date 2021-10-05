Big Ten Daily: Rutgers Football 2022 In-State Recruit Davison Igbinosun Decommits

Four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun decommits from Rutgers, Altoona cities in Iowa and Pennsylvania place wager on Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions, and Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz gives update on injury. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Under coach Greg Schiano, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are steadily improving on the football field. That's been in part to improving recruiting efforts.

However, four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun from Union High School in New Jersey announced Tuesday on social media he was decommitting from the program.

"After talking it over with my loved ones, at this point in time it's best for me and my family to re-open my recruitment and decommit from Rutgers University," Igbinosun wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I'm still considering Rutgers but I am also interested in evaluating other schools."

Igbinosun is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect and is ranked as the No. 40 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also rated the fifth-best cornerback in the state of New Jersey.

Before decommitting from Rutgers, Igbinosun held 20 total offers and took visits to Duke and Pittsburgh in the month of June.

Despite losing Igbinosun from its 2022 recruiting class for the time being, the Scarlet Knights still have the 21st-ranked class in the nation, which is also rated fifth in the Big Ten Conference.

Cities of Altoona in Iowa, Pennsylvania bet on Hawkeyes-Nittany Lions

The two top teams in the Big Ten will clash this Saturday when Iowa takes on Penn State. Both programs sit at 5-0, including 2-0 in conference play, and are ranked among the top five teams in the nation.

According to Philip Joens of the Des Moines Register, officials in the cities of Altoona — there's one in Iowa and one in Pennsylvania — have wagered hometown goods for the outcome of the game.

If the Hawkeyes win, the councilmembers of Pennsylvania's town will send a package of Mallo Cups, a chocolate-wrapped marshmallow candy. But if the Nittany Lions come away victorious in Iowa City, the councilmembers of Iowa's town will send a box of steaks from the Big Steer, a popular steakhouse.

"We were a little bit taken aback by their prize," Altoona, Pennsylvania, Mayor Matt Pacifico told the Des Moines Register. "I'm definitely really curious to see what the best steak in the entire state of Iowa tastes like after Penn State comes to Kinnick and wins on Saturday."

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Gives Injury Update

In a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was hit hard and knocked out of the game by defensive back Daxton Hill.

The hit put Mertz in the hospital for further evaluation. After sustaining an injury to his left side, the Badgers' signal-caller was listed as questionable before this week of practice. However, Mertz practiced Monday.

“You always want to play,” Mertz said, via 247Sports. “I am doing what I can to make sure I can put myself in the best position. I feel good.”

Wisconsin is 1-3 on the season and is preparing for a matchup with Illinois in Champaign. Mertz has struggled so far this season and has thrown six interceptions in four games. He leads the team with 681 passing yards while passing for two touchdowns.

