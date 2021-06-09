Big Ten Network Celebrates Former Purdue WR Rondale Moore's Birthday

Former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore turned 21 on Wednesday. The second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals also signed his rookie contract.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore turned 21 on Wednesday, and the Big Ten Network celebrated his birthday with 21 seconds of highlights in a Tweet below.

Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was the last player from the team's draft class to sign his rookie contract.

Before being selected into the NFL, Moore spent three seasons with the Boilermakers. He tallied 208 total touches, 2,163 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

