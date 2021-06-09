Former Purdue WR Rondale Moore Signs Rookie Contract With the Arizona Cardinals

Former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore signed his rookie contract on Wednesday. His deal is worth $6.9 million over four years, including a $2.9 million signing bonus.

Former Purdue wide receiver and second-round NFL Draft selection Rondale Moore officially signed his rookie contract on Wednesday. He was the final member of the Arizona Cardinals' 2021 draft class to sign a deal.

Moore's rookie deal is worth $6.9 million over four years, including a $2.9 million signing bonus. The speedy wide receiver is expected to make an immediate impact as a return specialist.

He entered a receiver corps that featured DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, but Moore's explosiveness in the open field will help him earn playing time on offense.

The team's final day of minicamp is Thursday, but the rookies are expected to stay longer in order to continue acclimating to the NFL.

