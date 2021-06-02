Former Purdue WR Larry Burton Named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Larry Burton played two seasons with the Purdue football program and was a First Team All-American in 1974. He also placed fourth for the United States in the 200-meter dash at the 1972 Olympic Games.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Former Purdue wide receiver Larry Burton is among the 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision in consideration. He played two seasons with the Boilermakers from 1973-1974.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

In 1973, Burton played in 11 games while recording 15 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns. That season, he led the Boilermakers in receiving. He followed with a breakout season in 1974, registering 38 catches, 702 yards and four touchdowns.

In his second and final season with the Purdue football program, Burton was named First Team All-American and Outstanding College Football Athlete of America. He was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection and the Boilermakers' team MVP.

Alongside his accolades on the football field, Burton was also a world-class Olympic sprinter. He finished fourth for the United States in the 200-meter final at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany.

Burton once held the world record in the 60-meter dash after recording a time of 5.9 seconds.

After his collegiate career, Burton was drafted in the first round in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He played five seasons, including a stint with the San Diego Chargers, but only amassed 44 receptions, 804 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

