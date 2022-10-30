Big Ten: Ohio State Tied at No. 2 in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

Following a 44-31 victory over Penn State on Saturday, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll. However, the Buckeyes are now tied with the Tennessee Volunteers, trailing only Georgia for the top spot in the national rankings.

The team was led by sophomore linebacker J.T. Tuimoloau, who notched six total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two pass deflections a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He registered a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown to help seal the game for the Buckeyes, putting them up 44-24 over the Nittany Lions with 2:42 left to play in the fourth quarter.

A total of four Big Ten programs were ranked after Week 9, with Ohio State leading the way followed by No. 4 Michigan. Illinois moved up three spots to the No. 14 ranking in the nation, and Penn State fell to No. 16 after its loss.

Maryland was the only other conference team to receive votes in the latest Top 25 poll. The Terrapins pulled in 36 with a 6-2 overall record, including a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play after a bye week.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 9, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Georgia (8-0)

T-2. Ohio State (8-0)

T-2. Tennessee (8-0)

4. Michigan (8-0)

5. Clemson (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. USC (7-1)

10. UCLA (7-1)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. Utah (6-2)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Illinois (7-1)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Penn State (6-2)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Wake Forest (6-2)

21. North Carolina State (6-2)

22. Syracuse (6-2)

23. Liberty (7-1)

24. Oregon State (6-2)

25. UCF (6-2)

Others receiving votes:

Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

